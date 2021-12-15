Danilo Avelar receives proposals from Cruzeiro and Serie A team for 2022

With his departure confirmed by Corinthians’ board of directors this Tuesday, Danilo Avelar continues to assess his next steps for 2022. my helm, the defender received proposals from two clubs in recent days: Cruzeiro and Coritiba.

Along with his staff, the defender is analyzing the two proposals to define his next club. Coritiba moved up to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, while Cruzeiro continues in the second division of the national tournament. Danilo Avelar’s departure must be definitive.

At a press conference this Tuesday, football director Roberto de Andrade spoke again about the matter and decreed that the athlete no longer plays for Corinthians. The manager said that the intention is to resolve the situation for next season.

“The integration of Danilo Avelar is a subject that has already been discussed at Corinthians, the president himself has already made a statement. Danilo Avelar will no longer play for Corinthians. He doesn’t play here. We’ll find a situation for him, let’s sell, let’s lend. We’re just waiting for the end of his transition from the medical department to be able to work anywhere else, but at Corinthians he doesn’t play anymore“, commented the Corinthians hat.

On October 7, 2020, Danilo Avelar played his last game in the Corinthians shirt and suffered a total tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee. During his recovery, the defender was involved in an episode of racial injury in an online game.

What happened on June 23 this year, when Avelar assumed committing a racial offense. “Fih black girl (sic)”, he wrote to an opposing player. The video of the game was made available on social networks and, a few hours after the release, he admitted the injury.

Soon after the episode, Corinthians stated that it was “in contact with the athlete Danilo Avelar and his representatives in order to discuss and formalize the appropriate measures to end the relationship”. Even though he recovered from an injury, the player remained connected to Corinthians, but was not registered for this year’s Brasileirão and only performed a few training sessions.

Danilo Avelar arrived at Corinthians on loan in 2018. In mid-2019, the club got it right when he bought him from Torino, from Italy. After finishing 2020 as a starter on the left side, the athlete started to act as a defender.

