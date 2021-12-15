Data suggests traders see $46,000 as Bitcoin’s bottom line

December 13th will likely be remembered as a “bloody Monday” after Bitcoin (BTC) price lost support of $47,000 and altcoin prices dropped by as much as 25% in a matter of moments.

When the move took place, analysts quickly reasoned that the 8.5% Bitcoin correction was directly linked to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting starting December 15th.

Investors fear the Federal Reserve will start the tapering, which is simply a reduction in the Federal Reserve’s bond buyback program. The logic is that a review of current monetary policy would negatively impact riskier assets. Although there is no way to verify this hypothesis, Bitcoin had a 67% gain in the year to December 12th. Therefore, it makes sense for investors to pocket these profits before market uncertainties and this may be linked to the current correction seen in the BTC price.

Weekly performance of major cryptocurrencies on December 13th. Source: Nomics

Bitcoin price retreated 8.2% last week, but it also outperformed the broader altcoin market. This is in stark contrast to the last 50 days, as the market share of the leading cryptocurrency (domain) dropped from 47.5% to 42%. Investors could have simply fled to Bitcoin because of its relatively lower risk than altcoins.

Tether discount reached 4%

OKEx Tether Premium or Discount (USDT) measures the difference between China-based peer-to-peer (P2P) trades and the official US dollar currency. Values ​​above 100% indicate an excessive demand for investments in cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, a 5% discount usually indicates heavy selling activity.

OKEx USDT Peer-to-Peer Award x USD. Source: OKEx

The Tether indicator hit 96% on December 13, which is a bit pessimistic but not alarming for a total cryptocurrency market capitalization drop of 10%. However, it has been more than two months since this metric surpassed 100%, signaling a lack of enthusiasm among traders in China.

To further prove that the December 13 price drop only slightly impacted investor sentiment, the total 24-hour settlements were $400 million.

Total exchange derivatives settlements on December 13th. Source: Coinglass.com

More importantly, only $300 million of leveraged purchase contracts were forcibly terminated due to insufficient margin. This number seems insignificant compared to the December 3 crash, when $2.1 billion of leveraged buyers had their positions closed.

There is no excessive demand for Bitcoin bears at the moment.

To further prove that the crypto market structure was not heavily affected by the sharp drop in prices, traders should look to perpetual futures. These contracts have a built-in fee and generally charge a fee every eight hours to balance currency risk.

A positive financing rate indicates that longs are demanding more leverage. However, the opposite situation occurs when short positions require additional leverage, and this causes the funding rate to go negative.

8-hour Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Financing Fee. Source: Coinglass

Considering that most cryptocurrencies suffered considerable losses on December 13, the overall market structure held up well. If there had been an excessive demand for short positions that bet the price of Bitcoin to fall below $46,000, the 8-hour perpetual futures financing would have been below 0.05%.

Trading tether at a 4% discount in China-based markets, $300 million in longs contract settlements and a neutral funding rate is not a sign of a bear market. Unless these fundamentals change significantly, there is no reason to ask for $42,000 or lower prices for Bitcoin.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely from the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading movement involves risk. You must conduct your own research when making a decision.

SEE MORE: