‘Dead with shame’, declares Carlinhos Maia after showing his intimate part in the stories by accident

Carlinhos Maia became one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter after showing, unintentionally, its intimate part in stories on Instagram. After realizing what he had done, the comedian spoke up and apologized to his followers, saying he was very embarrassed.

“It appeared my p*ca. It even made me show ar*la on national television. And shrunken, withers, or what it really is. What a bag. Now my withered dick is running around. I could see it, curled up in the cold”, declared Carlinhos. “I’m mortified. Interest. Do not reverberate. It’s not like this. What a humiliation around Christmas. That’s why sometimes I can’t be myself. Was preparing to leak a beautiful nude. It was my dream, you know that. Here comes a shrunken girl, taking a shower in the cold. I need a vacation”, he added.

The artist’s staff spoke in a note, in which he apologized again for the slip. “Through his press office, the influencer Carlinhos Maia apologizes to the public for the incident that took place this Tuesday (14). He clarifies that he was in a relaxed moment, as usual when recording his stories, and that the leak was by no means intentional. He also reiterates the request not to share the images on social media, out of respect for his audience, which is mostly children and teenagers.”

