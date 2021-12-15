Dedé, formerly of Vasco and Cruzeiro, undergoes medical exams and could be announced as a reinforcement of Botafogo

Defender Dedé, formerly of Vasco and Cruzeiro, is close to being announced as a reinforcement of the Botafogo. The player underwent medical examinations on Tuesday and, if approved, has great chances of being hired, inform reporters Thiago Franklin and Thiago Veras, from Rádio Tupi, and “GE”.

Dedé is 33 years old, has not worked since October 2019 due to pain in his right knee and has been without a club since July 2021, when he left Cruzeiro. Since 2014, the defender has undergone four surgeries – three on the right knee and one on the left.

If he passes the exams, Dedé will sign a productivity contract until the end of the Carioca Championship, added journalist Thiago Franklin. If you like, the link can be expanded.

Dedé has two Brazilian titles on his resume (both for Cruzeiro), three Brazilian Cups (two for Raposa and one for Vasco), three State titles (all for Cruzeiro) and a Serie B title for Vasco, in addition to 11 games and one goal by the Brazilian team. The defender was elected to the Brasileirão selection in the 2010, 2011 and 2013 editions.

Botafogo is clinically evaluating defender Dedé. The player undergoes examinations accompanied by the club’s doctors. Board awaits an endorsement from the DM to try to close the contract. — Thiago Veras (@verasthiago) December 14, 2021