Defender Dedé enters the sights of the Serie A big club

A club since leaving Cruzeiro, Dedé has been working to close with a new team and could become Botafogo’s reinforcement for the 2022 season. The information was initially disclosed by journalist André Hernan, from Grupo Globo.

According to the journalist, Dedé is targeted by Botafogo. But, before starting negotiations with Glorioso, the defender will need to pass a medical exam.

“Zagueiro Dedé will undergo medical exams and if approved will start negotiations with Botafogo! Clube is thinking of a strong name for 2022 and Dedé knows that the return will be little by little. Both stand to gain,” wrote the journalist on Twitter.

Dedé had been suffering from knee injuries, which kept him out of action for two seasons. The defender was even speculated in some clubs to return in 2021, but it did not materialize.

The defender is 33 years old and has been participating in training at Volta Redonda, a club that he has already played for, while not closing with a new team. According to Globo Esporte, Voltaço may make a proposal for Dedé to compete in the Carioca Championship for the team.

