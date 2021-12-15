Defense witnesses see Jairinho as caring and sweet

During the briefing hearing and the trial for the death of the boy Henry Borel, witnesses for the defense of former councilor Dr. Jairinho described him as a “loving”, “loving” and “unable to kill a fly”.

Quite different from the context pointed out by the Public Ministry, which accuses Jairinho of having killed the four-year-old boy out of sadism. The testimonies with Jairinho’s witnesses ended at 7:40 pm on Tuesday. The trial continues today, with more hearings.

The second deponent of the day, Thiago K. Ribeiro, was a councilor at the same time that Jairinho occupied a seat at the Rio de Janeiro City Council. The few minutes of testimony revolved around Thiago praising Jairinho’s personality, stating that he was a “wonderful person” and that he never heard any complaints or reports of aggression from him.

Herondina de Lourdes Fernandes, Jairinho’s aunt, also testified. It was at her house that Jairinho and Monique were located on the day of their arrest.

The testimony was marked by praise for the nephew and also for Monique. Herondina stated that Jairinho was “very loving” and that Monique was “a very affectionate mother”.

In addition, Herondina says that he has always had a very good relationship with the children in the family: “I have children’s nephews and grandchildren. Everyone loves Jairo, he has always been very affectionate and loving,” said the witness.

State deputy Colonel Jairo (Solidarity), Jairinho’s father, gave a statement lasting approximately two hours. He stated that he concluded that his son is not a psychopath after reading at least nine books on the subject.

At times, Colonel Jairo said that Monique was affectionate, caring for her son and referred to Henry as a “baby”.

“Monique has always been very affectionate with everyone, including me. I have nothing to say about her. I didn’t have much contact with the baby, my memories are only from New Year’s Eve and the beginning of Carnival, when he stayed with us there in Mangaratiba, he played ball with Jairinho. He jumped on Jairinho’s lap, kissed the boy’s head. There are about 30 people who can say that, who can testify,” he said.

About the relationship between the three, Colonel Jairo said: “Henry was beautiful, blue eyes, a very handsome boy. There was no way not to get close to him”. About the couple’s relationship, Monique referred to Jairinho as a prince: “Jairinho is a prince”, she always said that, according to Colonel Jairo.

Regarding the accusations against his son, he states that Jairinho was incapable of killing anyone: “Jairinho is a sweet, he doesn’t kill any flies. He’s in love with his nephew, Teo, with his daughter, who is the reason for his life. If one day he laid a finger on Teo, Thalita [irmã do réu] would kill him and me too. He would never do any of that.”

“Jairinho is a sweet man. Our family has a lot of love, but people don’t understand it,” he said in the plenary. During his father’s speech, Jairinho was moved.

Another witness heard during the afternoon was the ex-girlfriend and mother of his eldest son, Fernanda Abdul Figueiredo, who claimed to maintain a friendship with Jairinho and visits him in jail.

“Jairo is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met in my life. It doesn’t make any sense what they say about him. He would never hurt anyone. My son has him as an example,” he said.

The eldest son Luiz Fernando Abdu F. Santos, 24 years old, a law student, completed what his mother had initially said: “My father was always a reference for me, he was always a very good man. My father with children had one don, the children loved him right away. He was always a very good guy. He always liked him, he took him to lunch, all his campaigns were full of children,” he said about his father’s personality.

Asked how he received the news of Henry’s death, he said “with a lot of pain, a lot of sadness and a lot of surprise”. “My father is incapable of harming anyone. I always visit him in prison, to bring a little love in the face of so much hate he receives,” he said.

Rogério Baroni, a longtime friend, also went to testify: “I’ve never seen anything wrong with Jairinho, we’ve traveled together, my daughters have contact with his daughters, I’ve never seen any problems,” he said.