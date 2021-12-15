Delta Air Lines will inject a few more million dollars into Latam

Delta Air Lines will make investments in Virgin Atlantic, AeroMexico and LATAM as partner airlines transform their businesses to emerge stronger and more resilient from the pandemic.





Prior to the pandemic, Delta was achieving record international growth attributed to a combination of organic growth and its network of global partners. Over the past 10 years, Delta has built partnerships with leading airlines in Europe, Asia and Latin America. With the return in demand for international travel, the connectivity, relevance and breadth of Delta’s global network are essential to its continued success.

“These strategic investments in our partners will transform our ability to improve our customers’ travel, enabling us to provide a seamless travel experience while offering our customers an unrivaled network between North American and major markets throughout the world”, said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “The work each of our partners has done to strengthen their businesses for the future makes these partnerships even more valuable and creates a new era of international travel to benefit our customers, employees and investors as global travel rebounds in 2022 and beyond”.

To support its future, Delta is investing in Virgin Atlantic, AeroMexico and LATAM as each operator exits restructuring or recapitalization. Upon completion of their respective processes, Delta aims for a 20% equity interest in AeroMexico and a 10% equity interest in LATAM. In addition, Delta will retain its 49% equity interest in Virgin Atlantic. The airline’s investment in these companies will be approximately $1.2 billion.

AeroMexico: The airlines’ existing Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) was launched in 2017. Over the past four years, Delta and AeroMexico have built a leading international network of more than 40 popular business and leisure routes from their major hubs and offering the most service in the major markets of New York and Los Angeles.

LATAM: Delta and LATAM’s Trans-American Joint Venture Agreement will combine the companies’ highly complementary route networks between North and South America. Following the approval of the JV by the Chilean Court in October this year, Delta and LATAM have expanded their codeshares to improve connectivity between North and South America.

Virgin Atlantic: Delta’s joint venture with Virgin Atlantic has since 2013 solidified Delta’s position on key US-UK routes, including the main New York-JFK trade route to London Heathrow.

There is no change in Delta’s investments in Air France-KLM, Korean Air and China Eastern.



