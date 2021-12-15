Did the queue move?! Kim Kardashian discovers that Kanye West has a new girlfriend and takes action; come to know everything!

Geez… It seems that Kim Kardashian is not at all pleased to find out that Kanye West is living with his new girlfriend, Vinetria, while publicly begging for a reconciliation between the two. This Monday (13), the website Page Six reported that a source close to the Kardashians clan businesswoman revealed that she is embarrassed, and therefore filed a lawsuit to become legally single as soon as possible.

After talking about resuming the romance with the owner of Skims at a benefit event, the rapper returned to insisting on reconciliation during a concert, in Los Angeles, in the United States. Ye even begged his ex-wife to come back with him. “run back to me”, sang during the performance of “Runaway”, while the socialite was in the audience accompanied by her children North, 8 years old, Saint, 5 years old, Chicago, 3 years old, and Psalm, 2 years old. What a situation!

But for Kim, this is far from happening… “Kim is doubly claiming that she is single. She thinks it’s weird for Kanye to keep saying he wants her back, but all the while he has a model in his Malibu house.”, the insider told Page Six, referring to the 22-year-old Vinetria. Last Friday (10), TMZ revealed that the star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” filed a request in the US court to be considered a single woman again.

Continues after Advertising

In the documents presented by Kim, she assures that the marriage with the rapper really doesn’t go back. “There are and continue to exist irreconcilable differences between Kanye and me that have caused our marriage to fall apart beyond repair. No counseling or reconciliation efforts will be of any value at this time.“, he said. “I’ve been trying to solve our breakup [com Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I’ve asked him several times to agree to separate and change our marital status. [Ele] did not respond to my request“, continued in the documents.

Finally, she asked the Court to consider her request immediately: “Kanye and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I request that my request to separate and change our marital status be granted“. According to sources close to the star, the request only needs to be authorized and signed by a judge. With the change, she would drop the West name and go back to being just Kim Kardashian.

Kim and Pete Davidson

It’s not just in the roles that the businesswoman is showing that she’s gotten over her relationship with Kanye West. Although neither of the two have confirmed anything, the rapprochement between Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson is increasingly difficult to deny. The two have been spotted several times in an atmosphere of romance…

Continues after Advertising

On October 29, the socialite and the comedian were seen holding hands on a roller coaster during a Halloween ride in California. On the 3rd of November, E! News revealed that the two also dined together, but managed to escape the paparazzi’s cameras. On November 19, they would have had more romantic dates. Also, the two were spotted walking together through Palm Springs.

The two were also seen leaving the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on November 21st. At the time, what caught the attention was a “hickey” on the comedian’s neck. A source told People magazine that the relationship is in full swing. “He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce – someone to make her laugh and just have fun. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote. They have been getting to know each other quickly and Kim likes him more and more“, guaranteed.