Diego Alonso is Uruguay’s new coach

After a long wait, the Uruguay team finally has a new coach. It is the Uruguayan Diego Alonso, 46 ​​years old.

On Saturday, ESPN Uruguay said that with Gallardo’s refusal, three names were still on the agenda. In addition to Alonso and Aguirre, the current coach of Talleres, and who is also quoted to coach Inter next season, Alexander Medina.

Also on Saturday, there was a meeting of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) with Diego Alonso and his representatives. According to ESPN, the coach left an “excellent impression”, which would have been decisive for the contract being signed.

Born in Montevideo, “Tornado”, as he is known, began his career as a forward for Bella Vista in 1997. He played in Europe, where he played for Atlético Madrid, Racing Santander and Malaga. He ended his career in 2011 at Peñarol, after losing the LIbertadores final to Santos.

As a trainer, he also started at Bella Vista. He has passages through Guaraní from Paraguay, Olimpia, Pachuca and Monterrey. His last job was at Inter Miami, MLS club.

Thus, Aguirre should remain at Inter, at least for the next few days, until there is a decision on the resignation, which could take place until the end of the week. The name of the coach lost strength, even after the refusal of Marcelo Gallardo, who preferred to remain in charge of River Plate.





Alonso will have the mission of putting Uruguay back on the winning path if they want to go to the World Cup. Coming from three straight losses in the qualifiers, Celeste is in 7th place, with 16 points, one less than Peru, who would be in the repechage. There are four rounds to the end of the competition.