Diego Alonso overtakes Aguirre and is announced as the new coach of the Uruguayan national team | football

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced this Tuesday night Diego Alonso as the new coach of the national team. He replaces Óscar Tabárez, who was fired in November after poor results in the World Cup qualifiers.

At 46, Alonso had been without a club since Inter Miami left the United States in early 2021. He won competition from Inter’s Diego Aguirre and Alexander Medina to try to take Celeste to Qatar’s World Cup in the year that comes.

According to Ovación, sports supplement of the newspaper El País, the new commander assumes the post for the four remaining games of the Qualifiers, also with the possibility of playing in the repechage if Uruguay takes fifth place in the table.

If Celeste wins one of the spots in South America for next year’s World Cup, Alonso’s contract will automatically be renewed until 2026, according to Ovación.

Alonso stood out in Mexican football by taking Pachuca and Monterrey to the 2017 and 2018 Concachampions titles. In 2017, he fell in the semifinals of the Club World Cup after losing to Grêmio in overtime.

Aguirre’s dream is on the way

Former coach Óscar Tabárez, 74, was fired on 19 November. The commander could not stand the four straight defeats that left Uruguay in seventh place in the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup.

Since then, Diego Aguirre, current Inter coach, was seen as the successor of “Maestro”. However, Marcelo Gallardo became the token 1 to take over Celeste. However, he decided to stay at River Plate.

Then, the AUF met with three names: in addition to Aguirre, Diego Alonso and Alexander Medina competed for the position. Despite rejecting any kind of official proposal, the colorado coach nurtured the dream of defending his country’s national team.

Aguirre still has an uncertain future at Inter

However, the team from Rio Grande do Sul lost performance in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship and ended the competition in 12th place, with four defeats in the last five matches. After the last game, against Bragantino, the direction admitted that they needed to understand the future of Aguirre.