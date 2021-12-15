Diego Costa arrives at the hotel in Curitiba and joins the Galo delegation

Abhishek Pratap 29 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Diego Costa arrives at the hotel in Curitiba and joins the Galo delegation 0 Views

The striker stayed an extra day in Belo Horizonte to treat the discomfort in his right thigh

After Atlético’s squad went through the last training session before the final of the Copa do Brasil, in Curitiba, forward Diego Costa arrived at the hotel where the Alvinegra delegation is staying. The center forward stayed one more day in Belo Horizonte to recover from the discomfort he had in his right thigh and could appear among the holders in the decision.

Diego Costa came to Curitiba on a private jet and arrived accompanied by football agent Leonardo Belmani. Amid speculations of the 33-year-old centre-forward’s departure from the club alvinegro, he received the warm support of the expected crowd at the hotel, in the center of Curitiba.

In the afternoon of Tuesday (14), the coach Cuca spoke about the possibility of having the attacker in the decisive confrontation. He felt uncomfortable in the first game of the final, at Mineirão, and was substituted 12 minutes into the first half. Diego received special treatment in the City of Rooster to recover.

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Grêmio: Midfielder Jean Carlos, from Náutico, enters the radar and Tricolor wants shirt 10 for Series B

Guild According to the colleague Lucas Mello, midfielder Jean Carlos, a highlight of Nautico since …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved