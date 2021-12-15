Diego Costa arrives at the hotel in Curitiba and joins the Galo delegation

After Atlético’s squad went through the last training session before the final of the Copa do Brasil, in Curitiba, forward Diego Costa arrived at the hotel where the Alvinegra delegation is staying. The center forward stayed one more day in Belo Horizonte to recover from the discomfort he had in his right thigh and could appear among the holders in the decision.

Now it’s for real! Diego Costa arrived in Curitiba just now and joined the Atlético group at the hotel. He stayed an extra day in Belo Horizonte to treat the discomfort in his right thigh. It could appear in the final tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sENr3ecekw — Giovanna Pires (@giovannapiresm) December 14, 2021

Diego Costa came to Curitiba on a private jet and arrived accompanied by football agent Leonardo Belmani. Amid speculations of the 33-year-old centre-forward’s departure from the club alvinegro, he received the warm support of the expected crowd at the hotel, in the center of Curitiba.

In the afternoon of Tuesday (14), the coach Cuca spoke about the possibility of having the attacker in the decisive confrontation. He felt uncomfortable in the first game of the final, at Mineirão, and was substituted 12 minutes into the first half. Diego received special treatment in the City of Rooster to recover.

