Disapproval of the Bolsonaro government reaches 55%, according to an IPEC survey; approval is 19% | Politics

An IPEC survey released this Tuesday (14) shows the following percentages of assessment of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL):

great/good: 19%

19% Regular: 25%

25% bad/very bad: 55%

55% Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 1%

In the previous survey, carried out in September, the percentage of excellent/good was 22%; that of regular, 23%; and bad/very bad, 53%. The percentage of those who did not know/did not answer did not change (1%).

The question asked by the institute was: “In his opinion, the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro is being”, with the options “great”, “good”, “fair”, “bad” or “very bad”.

Together, the items “great” and “good” correspond to the percentage of approval by the administration; and the items “bad” and very bad”, the one of disapproval.

The IPEC survey was carried out from December 9th to 13th and interviewed 2,002 people in 144 municipalities. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points and the confidence level is 95%.

Ipec was created by former executives of Ibope Inteligência after its closure. The new research institute works in the area of ​​consultancy and intelligence in market research, public opinion and politics.

One of the aspects researched concerns the approval of the president’s way of governing. In this case, the question asked was: “And you approve or disapprove of the way the president Jair Bolsonaro are you governing Brazil?” On this issue, the results were:

Approves: 27%

27% Disapprove: 68%

68% Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 4%

In the previous survey, 28% of respondents approved of Bolsonaro’s way of governing, 68% disapproved and 4% did not know or did not respond.

The survey also asked the question: “And do you trust or not trust the president Jair Bolsonaro?” The percentages were:

Trust: 27%

27% Do not trust: 70%

70% Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 3%