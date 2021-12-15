Do I change for Mbappé? PSG prepares ‘coup’ to sign Real Madrid’s dream, says newspaper

Spanish club has Antonio Rüdiger as its target, but won the competition of Paris Saint-Germain

THE Real Madrid follows the situation of Antonio Rüdiger closely. However, he found a great competitor for the hiring of the defender of the Chelsea: The Paris Saint-Germain.

being able to lose Kylian Mbappé for free for the Spanish club in the next transfer window, as the star will be able to sign a pre-contract in January, the French are looking to give ‘payback’ meringues.

According to the German newspaper Bild, Sahr Senesie, brother and agent of the defender, met in recent weeks with Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, to deal with a deal.

The idea of ​​the Parque dos Príncipes team is to reinforce the defense with Rüdiger. the sector of Mauricio Pochettino count with Marks, Kimpembe and Sergio Ramos, While Kehrer can leave the club in the next window.

With a contract until June 2022 with Chelsea, the German did not reach an agreement for a renewal. Stamford Bridge’s free way out looks like the most plausible scenario for the player next season.

Rüdiger before the game between Chelsea and Southampton, in the Premier League EFE/EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Until an agreement is reached by Rüdiger, PSG remains focused on Call 1. leader with 45 points, the club returns to the field next Sunday for the 32nd stage of the French Cup and face the SC Feignies.