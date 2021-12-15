Doctor Jairo · High blood pressure? Cardiologist Lists 3 Things That Can Save Your Life

If you’re worried about your high blood pressure, you’re right. Hypertension is called the silent killer for a reason. Although hypertension does not normally cause symptoms, it has a devastating effect on our health. High blood pressure is the primary cause or contributes to everyday deaths worldwide. That means someone dies almost every minute. It is a major cause of the two most dreaded problems, heart attack and stroke, and it also increases the risk of dementia and kidney failure.

These numbers are staggering, but here’s something even more impressive: Nearly all deaths, illnesses, and disabilities caused by hypertension are preventable. However, people are simply not doing what they should. In hospital care, only one in four people with high blood pressure has it under control.

Robert Todd Hurst, MD, who was an associate professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine in the United States, says this is unacceptable, and lists the three most important things he would like everyone with the problem to know about how lower blood pressure – and possibly save their lives.

Get an automatic blood pressure cuff so you can measure your blood pressure often – iStock

1. Know your numbers

If possible, check your blood pressure at home. Choose a reliable automatic blood pressure cuff (take the ones that wrap around the arm), which are inexpensive and widely available. While it’s tempting to rely on blood pressure from doctor visits, the reality is that it’s more likely to be inaccurate. Check your blood pressure regularly at home – It is extremely important to sit still for five minutes before measuring it. – will make you your own blood pressure specialist and help guide your doctor on the best blood pressure treatment options. Talk to him about how often to check his blood pressure and when. Empty your bladder in advance and wait at least 30 minutes after exercising, smoking, or drinking caffeine.

2. treat the cause

If you had a kitchen faucet running continuously, you wouldn’t stop it by bringing in a mop. You would turn off the faucet. The same logic applies when treating your blood pressure. If you have a cause, the best treatment is to eliminate it.

Common causes of high blood pressure include:

sedentary lifestyle – even modest levels of activity can lower your blood pressure and minimize medications;

– of activity can lower your blood pressure and minimize medications; Eating highly processed foods – especially if they are high in sodium;

especially if they are high in sodium; Being an unhealthy weight – losing 5% to 10% of your weight can lower your blood pressure as much or more than any medication;

– losing 5% to 10% of your weight can lower your blood pressure as much or more than any medication; excess of alcohol – more than one drink a day can increase your blood pressure;

– more than one drink a day can increase your blood pressure; untreated sleep apnea – experts estimate that 30% to 50% of people with high blood pressure have sleep apnea, most of them untreated. If you snore, don’t wake up feeling rested, or if the person you sleep with notices that you periodically stop breathing during sleep, ask your doctor if you should be tested for sleep apnea;

– experts estimate that 30% to 50% of people with high blood pressure have sleep apnea, most of them untreated. If you snore, don’t wake up feeling rested, or if the person you sleep with notices that you periodically stop breathing during sleep, ask your doctor if you should be tested for sleep apnea; Primary aldosteronism – this is a hormonal problem that was thought to be quite rare, but recent research has shown it to be relatively common. It is the most common form of hypertension, specifically treatable and potentially curable. If your blood pressure is not well controlled with several medications, ask your doctor if high aldosterone levels could be the cause.

Talk to your doctor about what might be causing your high blood pressure. Certainly genetics are important, but experts estimate that half or more of high blood pressure is caused by factors over which we have control.

3. Take your medications

Nobody wants to take medicine, we know. Hurst says he firmly believes that we should all be selective about any medications we take (including supplements) and know both the benefits and the risks. However, if you know that your blood pressure is regularly above 130/80 – even after doing everything you can to treat the causes – then not taking your blood pressure medication increases your risk of heart attack, stroke and premature death. .

First-line blood pressure medications are effective, inexpensive, and have a low risk of side effects. In Brazil, those who are assisted by the SUS receive the drugs free of charge. It is extremely important to work with your doctor to come up with a strategy for treating your blood pressure that makes sense to you and manages the problem.

Although high blood pressure often causes no symptoms, its health effects are potentially devastating. But you have more control than you can imagine to lower your risk of heart attack, stroke and premature death. By following the three steps above, you are well on your way to controlling your blood pressure – and not becoming a statistic.

Source: WebMd

