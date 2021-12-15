Dollar has 4th high and goes to R$ 5.694, the highest value in 8 months; bag drops

The dollar amended its fourth consecutive high today, this one of 0.35%, and ended Tuesday (14) sold at R$ 5.694. It is the highest closing value in just over eight months, since April 13, when the US currency reached R$ 5.718.

The Ibovespa – the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) – closed the day with a drop of 0.58%, at 106,759.92 points, reaching its second session in a row with losses.

In December alone, the dollar accumulates gains of 1.03% against the real, while the Ibovespa registers an increase of 4.75%. In the year, the situation is also positive for the currency, which rose 9.73%, but negative for the indicator, which dropped 10.3%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

minutes of the Copom

The market movement today reflected the release of the minutes of last week’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting of the Central Bank, when a new increase in the economy’s basic interest rates (Selic) was announced, now at 9.25% per year. In the document, the BC claimed to have considered an even greater increase in the Selic, which surprised investors.

“Nobody in the markets discussed major adjustments [que 1,5 ponto percentual], but smaller,” said Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, to Reuters, citing market concerns about the impact of the current cycle of interest rate hikes on economic activity in Brazil, which has already shown signs of faltering.

Higher interest rates in Brazil are, in theory, beneficial to the real, as they increase the profitability of the fixed income market, attracting more investors. But fiscal uncertainties, combined with the upcoming 2022 elections, have prevented a recovery of the Brazilian currency against the US.

Brazil “bad payer”

At the same time, contributing to the fall of the Ibovespa was the maintenance of Brazil’s sovereign credit note in foreign currency at “BB-“, with a negative outlook, by the rating agency Fitch Ratings. The grade “BB-” means that Brazil is not investment grade, that is, without a “good payer” seal. (Understand the infographic below)

The country follows three notches below the minimum to be considered investment grade (“BBB-“), behind emerging peers such as Mexico (“BBB-“), Chile (“A-“), Colombia (“BB+”) and India (“BBB-“), and at the same level as South Africa.

“Fiscal uncertainties, high inflation and volatility in the real will weigh on the economy in 2022 and increase the risk of a full-blown recession, while higher sovereign borrowing costs, together with a higher primary deficit, will lead to a renewed deterioration in finances. by 2022,” Fitch said in a statement.

(With Reuters)