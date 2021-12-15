Dollar hits R$ 5.72, but stabilizes after BC intervention | Economy

The dollar operates in high this Wednesday (15), with the markets waiting for the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States and evaluating the data of the ‘GDP preview’ (Gross Domestic Product ), which pointed to a 0.4% drop in the Brazilian economy in October.

The currency reached R$ 5.72, but lost strength after a new intervention by the Central Bank in the exchange market, with a sale of another US$ 950 million in cash.

At 11:05 am, the US currency rose 0.03%, quoted at R$ 5.6956. The maximum so far reached R$ 5,7261. See more quotes.

The Ibovespa, on the other hand, operates in a fall.

The last time the dollar had surpassed the level of BRL 5.70 was on October 22, when it hit BRL 5.7545.

On Tuesday (14), the dollar closed up 0.40%, at R$ 5.6937 – the highest level of closing since April 13 (R$ 5.7161). As a result, started to accumulate a high of 1% in the month. In the year, the jump is 9.76% against the real.

Chamber approves, in the first round, the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios

On the external scene, the expectation is that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will accelerate the pace of reduction in its monthly purchases of bonds and anticipate projections for higher interest rates in the US. The base interest rate is currently between 0% and 0.25%.

Higher interest rates in the United States tend to increase the profitability of investing in US sovereign bonds, considered the safest asset in the world, which in theory can increase the inflow of resources into the country and, consequently, support the dollar.

Here, the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), retreated 0.40% in October, compared to the previous month, showing that activity started the fourth quarter in decline, after the country entered a technical recession in the 3rd quarter.

On the political scene, attention remains focused on the conclusion of the vote on the PEC dos Precatórios, which makes room in the budget for the 2022 election year.

On Tuesday, in the 1st round, the Chamber of Deputies approved the basic text of the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which establishes an annual limit for the payment of court orders — debts of the Union recognized by the courts in decisions that do not apply more features. Deputies still need to complete the analysis of the highlights — suggestions for changing the text.

Why does the dollar go up? Watch the video below: