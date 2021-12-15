drug produced by Pfizer reduces by up to 89% chances of hospitalization and death

Pfizer’s antiviral pill reduces vaccinated people’s chances of hospitalization by 70% (Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Pfizer’s Antiviral Pill Reduces Chance of Hospitalization and Death in Vulnerable People by 89%

In vaccinated, hospitalization reduction is 70% and no deaths were recorded

Pfizer has submitted documentation for emergency approval of Paxlovid to the FDA in the United States

This Tuesday (14), Pfizer released the results of the study of the antiviral pill Paxlovid, which could be used in the treatment of covid-19. According to information from the New York Times, more vulnerable patients (not vaccinated or with comorbidities) who took the drug after three days of symptoms have an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalization and death from the disease.

Pfizer also said the drug was found to be effective against the Ômicron variant.

According to the study, patients who took Paxlovid after five days of symptoms had an 88% reduced risk of hospitalization and death.

Among those less vulnerable, who are already vaccinated or are not from risk groups, the drug reduced by 70% the risk of hospitalization and no deaths.

The survey was conducted with 2,246 people, all adults, most of them infected with the Delta variant. Most of the adverse cases generated by the drug were mild.

Pfizer CEO Alberto Boula celebrated the results. “This news provides further corroboration that our oral antiviral candidate, if authorized or approved, can have a significant impact on the lives of many as the data further supports Paxlovid’s effectiveness in reducing hospitalizations and deaths and showing a decrease in the viral load”, he declared.

The data were sent to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency in the United States equivalent to Anvisa. The expectation is that emergency use of Paxlovid will be authorized. If approved, the drug will be given to patients in two daily doses, over five days.