Dulce María announces music release in Spanish with Marília Mendonça · TV News

Before her precocious and tragic death, Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) realized a great dream: that of recording a song in Spanish with Dulce María. The former RBD announced this Tuesday (14) that she decided to release the new song, called Amigos Con Derechos, with a video. “When I think about her, I feel love,” he declared.

When she learned of the accident that victimized the queen of suffering, the Mexican singer revealed that she had been working on a song with Marília since August this year and had already had her voice recorded, but she still didn’t know if the song would, in fact, be released.

“Now it’s a reality. I have goosebumps, it’s too strong for everyone to record this,” Dulce said, in a video posted on her Instagram. “As you know, she was learning Spanish, wanted to make an international career and for me it’s a huge honor that she recorded this song in Spanish,” she continued.

The Mexican regretted not having met the Brazilian in person, but celebrated the fact that she was able to share with her fans the work they did together. “All honor and all love to Marília, wherever she is. I do it with all humility, love, respect. She left a giant gift for me to share with you,” he said.

Finally, Dulce published an excerpt of the song with Marília and the cover of the single that will be released worldwide this Thursday (16), at 9 pm (GMT). The clip, which will feature scenes of the two singers in their respective studios, will air on Friday (17), at 1pm, on YouTube.

Marília never hid how much she was a fan of the band RBD, especially Dulce — she even confessed that when she was younger, she liked to “be” Roberta, the Mexican’s character, playing with friends. The project was the country’s first and only in a foreign language.

Also on Tuesday, the cosmetics brand Océane launched a makeup line in partnership with Marília Mendonça. In addition to the music in Spanish, the singer left other partnerships ready and lyrics to songs that were never recorded.

Check out Dulce María’s testimony and an excerpt of the song below: