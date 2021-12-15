Duoplio? Apple and Google are investigated in the UK for the dominance of iOS and Android

European regulatory bodies seem not to be satisfied with the duopoly played by iOS and Android, operating systems from Apple and Google, respectively. The Competition and Market Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom released this Tuesday (14) a report that points out the concerns around market dominance represented by the big techs in software (iOS and Android), app stores (App Store and Google Play) and even browsers (Safari and Chrome).

According to the entity, both companies are able to dictate the way in which content is provided to end users, in addition to inducing consumers to use proprietary applications and functions of the system, such as pre-installed browsers. Apple is even more restrictive and prevents apps from being installed on iOS outside of the App Store. CMA says it is “concerned that these practices will reduce competition and the opportunity for consumer choice”, in addition to causing consumers to prices of services offered by technology giants are much higher that in a scenario where more companies would be investing to outperform the competition.

It can be easy to forget that [a Apple e o Google] they set all the rules — from determining which apps are available in their stores to making it difficult to switch to third-party browsers. This control can limit innovation and choice, and lead to higher prices — such that it’s not good news for users.‎ Andrea Coscelli

Chief Executive of Competition and Market Authority

The report also addresses the widely regarded “unreasonable” fees that Apple and Google charge for apps to offer in-app purchases. Apple is even the target of a lawsuit filed by Epic Games, which disapproves of the iOS application store policy.





economy and market

10 Nov



security

23 Jun

There is also controversy about the smooth transition between Android and iOS, and vice versa. Users can easily migrate data from one operating system to another without considering possibilities like KaiOS and HarmonyOS — the latter will be released globally by Huawei in 2022, and may struggle to break through between the dominance of iOS and Android. For now, there are no planned initiatives that seek to increase competition in the European market, but the CMA says it will continue studying the effects of duopoly and hopes to obtain more information in its investigation by June 2022.

See more!