During childbirth, the doctor says ‘do away, fuck*’ and denounced to the Council – National

(photo: Play social media)

The Regional Council of Medicine of So Paulo (Cremesp) opened this Monday (13/12), an internal investigation process on the complaints of the influencer Shantal Verdelho, who claims to have been a victim of obstetric violence by the obstetrician Renato Kalil . The doctor denies and says that taking ‘legal measures’ for ‘attacks his reputation’ The case came to light from audios and video, sent by the influencer in a group of friends, which were leaked on social networks. In them, she recounts what happened during the birth of her daughter, Domenica, in September. “When we watched the video of the birth, he (Renato) called me names about the entire labor. He says: ‘Fuck*, do it outside. Mother’s daughter, she doesn’t do it properly. Little fool. What a hate. , fuck*'”, says Shantal on the audio.

In an excerpt of the leaked video, you can see the doctor telling Shantal to ‘make it out’ by letting out a word, which she counters: “I’m doing it. I’m most interested in this.” The influencer says that it was her dream to have a normal birth, so in the end she felt happy for having achieved it – which changed when she saw the video recorded by her husband, Mateus. “After I saw everything, it was really horrible. When I showed the video to my mother and my therapist, everyone cried. It was a freak show,” he says in the recording.

She also claims that the doctor would have ‘torn her by hand’ because he had the intention of proving that she should undergo an episiotomy, a procedure that consists of an incision in the leg, the region between the nude and the vagina, to facilitate the passing the baby. The Obstetric Violence Booklet, prepared by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Mato Grosso do Sul this year, puts the needless performance of episiotomy as one of the forms of obstetric violence.

In the recording, she says that the doctor spoke of her private parts to her husband. “He called my husband and said: ‘look here, she’s all fucked up, I’m going to have to do a lot of stitches on her wall.’ He was like, ‘look where you have sex, it’s all fucked up.’ I want to show this to Mateus, he didn’t even know if we had this intimacy”, he vents into the audio.

Obstetric violence is the term that characterizes any verbal or physical offense committed against pregnant women, in labor or in the postpartum period – whether committed by the doctor, the hospital staff, a family member or companion. In 2014, obstetric violence was recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a public health issue that directly affects women and their babies.

The doctor said, in a note, that the entire video shows that “there are no irregularities or inappropriate postures during the procedure” and that Shantal would have “praised the procedure on their social networks for thirty days after delivery”.

Shatal also claims that the doctor would have revealed, through Instagram stories, the baby’s sex without the mother’s consent. He was reportedly told that the influencer wanted to keep it a secret from the physiotherapist when recording the video. Upon replying, he reportedly called Shantal ‘spoiled’ and refused to delete the post.

With this, the influencer claims that he broke medical confidentiality and ‘took away his right’ to personally tell his family. She regrets that her sister knew the sex of the newborn through the doctor’s profile on the social network. In addition, she claims to have found out that he ‘talked about her vagina’ to other people, saying that she ‘was blown up’.

Last Sunday, 12, the influencer’s advisor stated, through Instagram, that she would move away from social media ‘to be in the family’. “After all the repercussions of the case and being with a newborn baby, Shantal is not comfortable speaking at the moment,” he said in a statement. The influencer was contacted by the article, but did not respond until the end of this article.

WITH THE WORD, RENATO KALIL

“Dr. Renato Kalil has been an obstetrician and gynecologist for 36 years, being one of the most recognized doctors in Brazil. Throughout his career, he has performed more than 10 thousand deliveries, without any complaints or incidents. Ms. Shantall’s delivery happened without any complications and was praised by her on their social networks for thirty days after delivery.

Surprisingly, dr. Renato Kalil began receiving attacks in recent days based on an edited video, with content taken out of context.

The full video shows that there is no irregularity or inappropriate posture during the procedure. Attacks on your reputation will be subject to legal provisions, with the analysis of the video in full.”

WITH THE WORD, CREMESP

“The Cremesp (Regional Council of Medicine of the State of So Paulo) informs that it is already investigating the case cited. The investigations are proceeding under the confidentiality established by Law. denounced party.”