Dynho and Sthe are eliminated from The Farm 13 – The Farm 13

The Farm 13 came to an end for Dynho and Sthe! The pawns were eliminated from the competition on the live program of this Tuesday (14), in the second Roça Especial, which defined the last finalists of the season. The pawns lost the dispute for the public’s preference to Rico and Solange, in a vote held in the R7.com.

The duo saved accompanies Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari in the grand final of the reality show, which takes place this Thursday (16).

Formation of Special Gardens

The Top 8 contestants gave it their all in the last race of the season, which was broadcast on Sunday (12).

Made in pairs, the dynamic demanded agility from the competitors. Dynho Alves, the last Farmer on the reality show, took the lead and chose his partner. He opted for MC Gui. Then, the pawns decided on their pairs: Aline Mineiro with Marina Ferrari, Bil Araújo with Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades with Sthefane Matos.

The result of the activity was announced in the headquarters room. Dynho Alves and MC Gui were the fastest and, in addition to each winning a brand new car, they were also the key heads of their own farms.

In order of choosing the pawns, the decision was:

Special Roça 1: Mc Gui, Marina, Bil and Aline.

Special Farm 2: Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthefane.

Each hot seat defined two outs and two winning pawns, who earned a direct ticket to the grand final of the program.

Dynho’s trajectory

In confinement, Dynho formed ties with several pawns and starred in the most funny moments. Whether with imitations, dances or games, he always found a way to amuse his thirst.

The dancer showed his player side by following Adriane Galisteu’s advice and getting rid of all possible Roças. He faced the popular vote only at his last opportunity. However, some participants – such as Dayane, Rico and Solange – criticized the pawn and said it was “plant” when fearing the hot seat. He even made a fuss with Marina in the final stretch of the reality show after a dynamic in the Faro time.

His friendship with Sthefane was also criticized by some pawns. Dynho said that the influencer was like a sister to him, but Dayane and Rico accused their colleagues – who are committed – of being “smoothed” at the headquarters.

Dynho also won the last Farmer’s Hat, guaranteed the Lampião do Poder, in addition to taking a brand new car home.

Stephane’s Trajectory

Unlike the other participants, Sthefane’s trajectory in The Farm 13 did not start at headquarters. The peoa won the public’s preference after participating in Paiol TikTok. Despite arriving “late” at the party, the influencer was received with great joy by her colleagues.

In the game, Sthefane ended up getting close to Bil, Dynho, Gui Araujo, MC Gui and Mileide. The group had fun at the headquarters and also helped each other in the dynamics and in getting along with the other participants. Nominated for Roça, Sthefane won the seventh Farmer’s Test and guaranteed another week in the reality show.

But not only does a person live on happiness. Committed, she was the target of criticism from Dayane and Rico, who accused the influencer of “smoothing” Bil and Dynho in confinement. Marina and Tiago were other participants who discussed with the worker at the headquarters.

Grand final

the grand finale of The Farm 13 happens this Thursday (16), from 22:45! sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast and extra content from the reality.