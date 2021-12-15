Dynho bursts into tears, and Sthefane abandons A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Dynho Alves burst into tears during the party of A Fazenda 13 in the early hours of this Wednesday (15th). Sthefane Matos, in turn, could not stand the pressure and abandoned the celebration with the other pawns. The two confined were quite shaken after discovering they are single, having been committed before joining the show’s cast.

Right at the beginning of the participants’ get together, Sthe appeared quite shaken after learning that she is no longer engaged to Victor Igoh due to her closeness with Dynho. The cameras didn’t focus on the Bahian woman all the time. When she began to unburden herself with Dayane Mello, the scene was interrupted.

After crying, the influencer informed that she would leave the party. “I’m going to the hotel,” she said to Gui Araujo and Dynho. After a few minutes, it was no longer possible to find the ex-pea in space.

Dynho also burst into tears, but remained in the place and was comforted by other participants, who evaluated MC Mirella’s decision to divorce the funkeiro. “You have a brother here, I’m with you until the end. No one is going to let you suffer or go through any kind of fucking cancellation,” stated Erasmo Viana. “He doesn’t hear any cock in his ass after leaving here”, advised Gui Araujo next.

While trying to console the singer, Erasmo ended up revealing that Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) is dead, Alves had not yet been informed about what had happened and he made a face of astonishment.

Lary Bottino also tried to calm Dynho down and asked, “Where’s Stefane?” “She left,” replied the funkeiro.

During the party, despite not making it clear, Tiago Piquilo suggested that Liziane Gutierrez had told Dynho and Sthefane about them being single. “I knew from her, I knew it in here,” said the countryman, without naming names.

