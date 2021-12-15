Ebanx buys Online Remittances for R$1.2 billion, the biggest deal in its history – Link

The Curitiba startup Ebanx, which has clients such as Spotify, AliExpress, Shopee and Uber in its base, announced this Wednesday, 15, the purchase for R$ 1.2 billion of Remessa Online, a Brazilian fintech specializing in international remittance services for individuals and SMEs – it is the biggest business in the company’s history.

“We are excited about the arrival of Remessa Online at this time in Ebanx’s history. We believe that the complementarity of operations will allow us to better serve Ebanx customers in Latin America, while at the same time we will be able to accelerate and expand Remessa’s plans,” said João Del Valle, co-founder of Ebanx.

Founded in 2016 by financial market veterans Alexandre Liuzzi (ex-Santander and JP Morgan) and Fernando Pavani (ex-Itaú and Franklin Templeton), Remessa Online allows Brazilians to receive payments from abroad and send money abroad. Last year, the company had received a contribution of BRL 110 million in a round led by the Argentine fund Kaszek Ventures – the fund Bewater Ventures and Kevin Efrusy, a partner at the American fund Accel Partners, who have already invested in companies like Facebook, also participated in the check. and Dropbox.

Ebanx Founders: Alphonse Voigt (E) Joao Del Valle and Wagner Ruiz

This is Ebanx’s second acquisition after receiving in June a contribution of US$ 430 million from the American private equity fund Advent, one of the most active in the Brazilian market. At the time of the investment, Del Valle, signaled that the new resources would be used for the company’s growth trajectory and its expansion route, including acquisitions in Latin America.

“With the acquisition, we will expand the portfolio of solutions for our customers and for Remessa Online’s customers, especially in B2B and B2C international payment services, while enabling Latin American consumers to have access to major brands from all over the world,” says Wagner Ruiz, co-founder of Ebanx, in a statement. Since 2015, the startup has been investing in a robust internationalization project, which began with operations in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Bolivia and Ecuador. In October Last year, the company announced the expansion of its payment processing operation to five new markets: Panama, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Paraguay.

Before Remessa Online, the startup completed in October the acquisition of fintech Juno, which offers banking services such as collection, payment and digital account, to help Brazilian entrepreneurs sell on the internet.

Ebanx reached “unicorn” status (that is, it was valued at over US$1 billion) in October 2019 after an undisclosed contribution from the FTV Capital fund. In June of this year, the company received a check for US$ 430 million.

Now, the Brazilian startup is preparing to go public: in October, the company filed for an IPO, according to Bloomberg, in an operation that can be valued at more than US$ 10 billion. Ebanx’s IPO is expected in early 2022. An important price benchmark for the New York startup is Dlocal, the Uruguayan payments company that did a successful IPO on Nasdaq in June. Dlocal had strong demand, raised US$ 618 million and was even valued at US$ 11 billion.