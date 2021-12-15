Ebanx makes biggest acquisition in history as it prepares for IPO

The payment processor startup Ebanx announced this Wednesday (15) the purchase of fintech Remessa Online for R$ 1.2 billion. The acquisition is the biggest in the history of Ebanx — which processes payments for services like Spotify, Airbnb and Alibaba.

Remessa Online specializes in helping individuals and small and medium-sized companies to send and receive remittances from abroad. In early 2021, the startup reached the one-third mark of market share in sending operations carried out by individuals in Brazil and it is already one of the five largest companies in the number of remittance operations registered with the Central Bank.

“With the acquisition, we will expand the portfolio of solutions for our customers and for Remessa Online’s customers, especially in B2B international payment services [para empresas] and B2C [para consumidores finais], while enabling Latin American consumers to have access to major brands from around the world,” said Wagner Ruiz, co-founder of Ebanx, in a company statement.

The purchase of Ebanx takes place six months after this startup raised US$ 430 million with the Advent manager. Two months ago, Ebanx also filed a confidential request for an IPO (Initial Offering of Shares) in the United States, according to information from Bloomberg. This year, Ebanx had already purchased fintech Juno, focused on financial solutions for companies.

Created in 2012, the startup was valued at more than $1 billion in 2019 and became the first unicorn in the southern region of the country. Check out the full trajectory of one of its founders, Wagner Ruiz, in the video above.

