Edilson and Náutico’s shirt 10 can play for Grêmio

Two rumors gained strength about Grêmio signings. The first and best known is the hiring of right-back Edilson, from Avaí. This athlete has already defended the Immortal and could return. The second rumor is from Jean Carlos, from Náutico. The 29-year-old midfielder was one of the highlights of Serie B. But let’s deal with one case at a time, to make it easier.

First we’ll talk about Edilson. Avaí’s right-back is 35 years old and has a contract for another year with the team from Santa Catarina. This season, he played 44 games, scored 4 goals and gave 3 assists. Even with his high age, Edilson played a good number of games, showing not to have many physical problems. This athlete has already shown interest in wearing the Grêmio shirt again.

With 1.77m and 78kg, Edilson would be a good reinforcement to dispute the second division. As he played for Avaí in 2021, he already knows the competition and also the tricolor. In other words, if Rafinha is too expensive, it might be a good idea to bring Edilson.

Unlike Edilson, Jean Carlos never played for Grêmio. However, the athlete had a great Serie B, played 34 matches, scored 11 goals and gave 9 assists. Throughout the season, he played 45 games, scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists.

However, this athlete is not young, as he is already 29 years old. For this reason, he fits the profile of more husky players, which was defined by the Grêmio board. Therefore, it is quite possible that he will come to play in the tricolor.

Unfortunately, the signings that Grêmio should make will not be of a very high level. But, this is the result of a year of gigantic mistakes.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA