Eduardo says that MasterChef got more fun with Helena Rizzo
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment 9 Views
Kelyn, Isabella and Eduardo accompany the MasterChef finalFreddy Loyal
Lucas Lima presents lives on TikTokFreddy Loyal
Live has digital mediation by Debora Gomes Freddy Loyal
Isabella reached the final accompanied by her stepfather, mother and boyfriendFreddy Loyal
Eduardo with his sister, father and motherFreddy Loyal
Lorenzo, ex-MasterChef Júnior, Eduardo, Isabella, Kelyn and Izabel Alvares, in pre-final live on TikTokFreddy Loyal
Izabel Alvares, 2nd edition champion, and Lorenzo, MasterChef Junior championFreddy Loyal
Kelyn poses with Izabel in the MasterChef finalFreddy Loyal
Kelyn, Eduardo and Isabella pose together Freddy Loyal
Kelyn follows the final alongside MasterChefFreddy Loyal
TikTok’s Live took place at Learning Village, innovation and technology hub in Vila Madalena (SP)Freddy Loyal
Finalists with Debora Gomes, web reporter for MasterChef, and Lucas Lima, fan of the program and host of the live on TikTokFreddy Loyal
Debora Gomes and Lucas Lima present pre-final live on TikTokFreddy Loyal
Finalists recall challenges in the live programFreddy Loyal
Families of the finalists participated in the pre-final live on MasterChefFreddy Loyal
Lorenzo Ravioli and Izabel Alvares answer web questions with Debora GomesFreddy Loyal
Check Also
Globo returned to soften violent sequences of Nos Tempos do Imperador during another clash between …