Einstein’s Theory of Relativity passes 16-year test

space

Writing of the Technological Innovation Site – 12/14/2021

The experiment, which lasted 16 years and continues, observed one of the most extreme environments known.

[Imagem: Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy]

double pulse

An international team of astronomers released data from a 16-year study to verify the reliability of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity predictions.

It is by far the most rigorous test of theory ever taken, and it has not failed: It passed with flying colors in all seven measurements taken.

As a testing laboratory, Michael Kramer and his colleagues chose one of the most extreme environments known: The double pulsar PSR J0737-3039A/B, the only one known in which the two components of binary are known to be pulsars. And it’s relatively close to us, about 2,000 light-years away, which makes observations easier.

But the most important element that led to the execution of such a long observation campaign is that the double pulsar’s orbital tilt to Earth is nearly lateral, evading only half a degree from a perfect 90’s vision.

This is important because the pulsar signals pass through the orbital plane, where they are most strongly influenced by the space-time curvature generated by the system itself – that is, the double pulsar provides a unique window to observe an extremely strong gravity situation.

Seven Tests of Relativity

In the observed system, one pulsar orbits the other in just 147 minutes, with speeds of about 1 million km/h. And one of them turns around very fast, about 44 times a second. The other pulse is younger and slower, with a rotation period of 2.8 seconds. But the movement between them that can be used as a gravity lab is almost perfect.

The team then used seven radio telescopes arranged around the world and spent 16 years observing the pulsars in order to collect data that would give the greatest accuracy ever obtained for not just one aspect of Relativity, but for an unprecedented series of them.

“This rapid orbital motion of compact objects like these – they have about 30% more mass than the Sun, but only about 15 miles in diameter – allows us to test many different predictions of General Relativity – seven in total!” described Professor Dick Manchester of the CSIRO agency in Australia.

And Einstein’s theory passed all seven tests with flying colors.

“To our delight, we were able to test a cornerstone of Einstein’s theory, energy carried by gravitational waves, with an accuracy that is 25 times better than the Nobel Prize winning Hulse-Taylor pulsar, and 1,000 times better than It is currently possible with gravitational wave detectors,” celebrated Professor Michael Kramer, from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy, in Germany, who led the observation campaign.

The team will continue to refine their techniques – oddly enough, to try to find a flaw in the theory.

[Imagem: Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy]

in search of a failure

In fact, the research went beyond mere proof of theory: Thanks to the accuracy and richness of the data obtained, the team was able to see effects that could never be studied before.

“In addition to gravitational waves and light propagation, our accuracy also allows us to measure the effect of ‘time dilation’, which makes clocks run slower in gravitational fields.

“We even need to take into account Einstein’s famous equation E = mctwo by considering the effect of electromagnetic radiation emitted by the rapidly rotating pulsar on orbital motion.

“This radiation corresponds to a mass loss of 8 million tons per second! Although it sounds like a lot, only a small fraction – 3 parts in a billion billion (!) – of the pulsar’s mass per second,” described Manchester.

“We saw, for the first time, how light is not only retarded due to a strong space-time curvature around the mate, but also that light is deflected by a small angle of 0.04 degrees, which we could detect. The experiment was conducted at such a high space-time curvature,” added Ingrid Stairs of the University of British Columbia, Canada.

As much as they are happy and celebrating the results, the team says that they will continue to improve the techniques and instruments to further increase the accuracy of the results, perhaps finding some deviation from the Theory of Relativity. After all, we already know that Relativity doesn’t describe the whole picture of the Universe, so everyone is eager to find something beyond it.

Bibliography: Article: Strong-field Gravity Tests with the Double Pulsar

Authors: M. Kramer, IH Stairs, RN Manchester, N. Wex, AT Deller, WA Coles, M. Ali, M. Burgay, F. Camille, I. Cognard, T. Damour, G. Desvignes, RD Ferdman, PCC Freire, S. Grondin, L. Guillemot, GB Hobbs, G. Janssen, R. Karuppusamy, DR Lorimer, AG Lyne, JW McKee, M. McLaughlin, LE Mnch, BBP Perera, N. Pol, A. Possenti, J. Sarkissian, BW Stappers, G. Theureau

Journal: Physical Review X

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.11.041050

Other news about:

More topics