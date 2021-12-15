electrical subcompact to arrive in Brazil in 2022

THE Chaoa Chery is already working to bring the first electric cars to Brazil. During an event for the brand this week, the CEO of Caoa Chery, Marcio Alfonso, confirmed the arrival of two new models in 2022, one of which being quoted is the Chery eQ1, an electric subcompact with an urban proposal.

For those unfamiliar with it, Chery eQ1 is produced and sold in China, where it is also called ‘little ant’. Weighing 1,005 kg and measuring 3,200 mm in length (48 cm less than a Kwid), 1,670 mm in width, 1,590 mm in height and 2,150 mm in wheelbase, Chery’s small electric car features bodywork structure Made of aluminum.

The power train is composed of the electric motor with 55 kWh (75 hp) of power and 15 kgfm of maximum torque, enough for the cart to accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in just 6 seconds – the maximum speed is limited to 120 km/h and autonomy is 402 km with a load per cycle (NEDC). It takes 30 minutes to recharge from 0 to 80% of the battery.

Well equipped, the eQ1 has a multifunctional steering wheel, infotainment system with a 10″ vertical screen, connectivity with smartphones and voice commands, artificial intelligence, wireless smartphone charging, USB, start button, remote key and automatic air conditioning with PM2.5 air filter.

Caoa Chery has not officially confirmed the launch, but the arrival of the model in 2022 is practically certain. And considering the chosen and proposed configuration, prices should be between R$120,000 and R$150,000, fighting with the JAC e-JS1, which costs R$ 159,900 and is currently the cheapest electric car on sale in the country.

However, another urban model, the Renault Kwid electric, this one with launch already confirmed by the brand, promises to debunk the JAC as the most affordable among the zero-emissions models. Thus, the fight promises to heat up over the next year with the possibility of more news. Let’s wait.

With Diego Dias, from Motor1.com Brasil