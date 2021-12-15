Eletrobras shares (ELET3;ELET6) fell by 13%, but eased with TCU trying to avoid delays in privatization

Eletrobras’ shareholder (ELET3;ELET6) is experiencing strong emotions in this Wednesday’s (15th) session at B3, with assets falling by more than 10%, but later smoothing out losses.

Investors’ eyes were turned in this session to the judgment by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) of the privatization of Eletrobras, with the bad news already coming to the shares when, right at the beginning of the session, Minister Vital do Rêgo signaled to ask for views about the company’s privatization process. Vital do Rêgo’s statement was made before the rapporteur of the process, Minister Aroldo Cedraz, began to read his vote.

With this negative news that could hinder the privatization process of the state-owned energy company, the shares began the trading session with a sharp drop, with ELET3 assets dropping by 13.38% (R$ 33.07) and ELET6 down by 11.88% (BRL 29.96) at the minimum.

It should be noted that, the day before, there was already a certain pessimism about the judgment, with the expectation that the rapporteur of the agenda, Minister Aroldo Cedraz, would question the long-term energy price parameter, related to the weighted average cost of capital and operating costs.

The company’s shares, however, although falling, were decreasing losses throughout the session. At 1:50 pm (Brasilia time), ON assets fell 2.98%, to R$33.56, while PN shares had a decrease of 1.82%, to R$33.38.

This is because the Court accepted Vital do Rêgo’s request for a visit, while the members of the collegiate try not to delay the privatization schedule, scheduled for May 2022.

Despite the request for views, which could potentially delay the process, the TCU determined the inclusion, in the judgment, of an authorization for the government to proceed with the next steps of privatization of the state-owned company.

The suggestion to include such permission came from Minister Benjamin Zymler, who expressed concern about a potential delay.

Keeping an eye on practical effects

It was not immediately clear what the practical effect of this court decision is, since, as some ministers have pointed out, the next steps in the privatization process depend on the grant value, which is being considered by the TCU.

The holding of an extraordinary meeting next Wednesday to discuss the process still depends on the final wording of the TCU ruling, as informed by the court’s press office. Even if the meeting does not take place, the Ministry of Mines and Energy and BNDES are free to promote the process.

In his vote, the rapporteur of the process, Minister Aroldo Cedraz, said he considered the privatization of Eletrobras as an important measure for the country, but pointed out a series of flaws in the process, requiring the government to make adjustments in calculations involving the added value. contracts (VAC) of the state-owned company.

In his presentation, Cedraz showed that the VAC, initially estimated at 62.4 billion reais, could fall to 56.8 billion reais with the adjustments indicated by the TCU.

With that, the concession bonus that Eletrobras will pay to the Union for the renewal of hydroelectric concessions could drop from 23.2 billion reais to 20.3 billion reais. The amounts that would be allocated to the Energy Development Account (CDE) would increase from 29.8 billion reais to 26.9 billion reais.

According to Cedraz, the Ministry of Mines and Energy accepted some of the criticisms and reservations made by the court to the premises used to calculate the VAC.

Also during his presentation, Cedraz stated that he was “concerned about the way in which privatization is being carried out”.

Vital do Rêgo had already announced his intention to ask for views even before the rapporteur of the process began to cast his vote.

After the rapporteur’s speech, Vital do Rêgo spoke again and justified the request for views due to the lack of time for a detailed examination of the case file.

The minister said that the privatization of Eletrobras demands “extraordinary care” in the analysis and pointed out concerns about possible impacts of privatization on energy tariffs for consumers.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

