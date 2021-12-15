Eliminated from ‘The Farm’, Sthe discovers she is single and cries in her dressing room

Leaving a reality show and encountering all the news from the world ‘out here’ is always shocking for participants who have been confined for months. But for Sthe it was even more. In addition to discovering BaVi’s relegation, she was informed by third parties that she was single.

The egregious woman from São Caetano entered the reality of Record, bride of influencer & businessman Victor Igor. However, she became “muy friend” with Dynho Alves during the confinement, which put a flea behind the ear of the public and the fiance, who put an end to the relationship and announced it on social media for everyone to know.

Everyone but the most interested: Sthe.

She discovered her luck at dawn this Wednesday (15), when she was eliminated from A Fazenda. The impact of the revelation could not have been other, crying in the dressing room, informed journalist Dani Bavoso, from Record.

“We found out that Dynho is in the dressing room of ‘A Fazenda’ setting up the biggest shack, wanting to fight the general. And Sthe is in another dressing room… crying”, revealed the journalist, citing the other involved in the alleged betrayal.

Dynho, in fact, also entered the reality show married. His wife, MC Mirella, anticipated Victor’s steps and ended the relationship. She even attended parties where signs announced in bold letters that “Mirella is single”.

Returning to Sthe, due to the tears and shacks, the “Decompression Cabin”, a post-elimination interview where pedestrians discover what’s going on outside, was as canceled as the influencer itself.

Shaken, but without losing her crown, Sthe wiped her tears and found the strength to go to the final party of The Farm. However, she couldn’t disguise her emotional state and found comfort in Dynho’s arms.

“It’s going to be okay, see,” the dancer declared to the digital influencer as he gave her a fraternal hug.

Gui Araujo and Mussunzinho also approached and advised Sthe not to be alone at the party.

Sthe was also talking to her friend Dayanne Melo. “Horrible, horrible. That’s the real truth. Look, look at me. Are you in a calm mind?”, asked the model.

“How am I going to be calm if my life is like this”, vented the digital influencer. “No, calm down. But what did you do in here, are you at peace?”, Dayane Mello asked again. “Of course, I’m aware of what I’ve done in here,” concluded the former worker.