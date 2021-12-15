Elissandro Spohr and Marcelo de Jesus appear in court after STF determines arrests

Two of those convicted of the Kiss Nightclub tragedy surrendered early Tuesday night. THE Minister Luiz Fux, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), overturned habeas corpus and ordered the arrest of the four found guilty by the Jury Court. Elissandro Spohr and Marcelo de Jesus have already introduced themselves, fulfilling the decision.

Spohr, former owner of Kiss and sentenced to 22 years and 6 months, presented himself to the authorities in Porto Alegre and will be taken to Pecan I, in the Canoas penitentiary complex.

Luciano Bonilha’s defense informed that he would turn himself in to court in São Lourenço do Sul, as soon as the warrant was issued. Mauro Hoffmann’s lawyer reported that he is also available to the judiciary.

“The decision will be fully complied with, as already informed to the 1st Court, including with regard to the place of compliance”, highlighted Bruno Seligman. “We will assess the appropriate resources and await the decision on the merits of Habeas Corpus at the TJRS, on Thursday,” he added. The place where he would surrender, however, was not revealed.

Elissandro Callegaro Spohr and Mauro Londero Hoffmann were partners at the nightclub at the time of the tragedy. Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos was the vocalist of the Banda Gurizada Fandangueira and Luciano Bonilha Leão, the assistant of the musical group that performed at the nightclub on the night of the fire.

sentences

Elissandro Callegaro Spohr

Base sentence: 15 years

Final sentence: 22 years and 6 months

Mauro Londero Hoffmann

Base sentence: 13 years

Final sentence: 19 years and 6 months





Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Bonilha Leão

Base sentence: 12 years

Final sentence: 18 years