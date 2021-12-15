Embraer and TNO from the Netherlands sign MoU for research and technological development in defense

Campinas – SP, December 14, 2021 – Embraer and TNO, the Dutch Organization for Applied Scientific Research, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the future development of defense and dual-use products and services in the air, maritime, land and space domains. The memorandum also includes joint research, technology development and innovation processes.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our relationship with Embraer Defense and Security through this memorandum. We see numerous opportunities to extend our cooperation and jointly develop advanced technologies and innovations for a secure society. We look forward to utilizing our knowledge and complementary technologies in the field of defense and security to our mutual benefit,” said Marja Eijkman, Director of TNO Defense, Safety and Security.

The memorandum is intended to extend and deepen the long-term commercial relationships between the parties while researching and developing key technologies for defense applications, which may form part of future capabilities of Embraer’s existing platforms, such as the C- 390 Millennium, or new aircraft, vehicles and systems. The memorandum also seeks to strengthen cooperation between Embraer and TNO in the Netherlands and Brazil.

“We believe this memo can generate a lot of value for both parties. We see a great synergy between TNO and Embraer, related to our company’s complementary experience in defense and security. Furthermore, we believe that together we can advance in research areas such as autonomy and artificial intelligence, which are very important to us,” said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

About TNO

The Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) is an independent research organization. We connect people and knowledge to create innovations that drive the industry’s competitive and sustainable strength and society’s well-being. Now and in the future. This is our mission and what drives the more than 3,500 TNO professionals in our work every day. We work in collaboration with partners and focus on transitions or changes in nine social themes that we identify together with our stakeholders.

The main focus of TNO’s Defense, Protection and Security unit is technological and behavioral innovations in four main areas: Operations and Human Factors, Information Systems and Sensors, National Security, Ammunition and Weapons. Today’s opponents can ignore national borders and it is not always clear who the enemy really is. Security is about both physical and digital security and encompasses both reality and our perception of it. Whether for the army, police, fire department or the business community, TNO is putting its knowledge and technology to work to create innovations that can help those dedicated to our safety every day.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer operates in the Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation segments. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, in addition to providing Service & Support to customers in the aftermarket.

Since its foundation in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off from somewhere in the world, transporting more than 145 million passengers annually.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service centers and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

