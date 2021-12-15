End of the novel ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ must have Túlio’s death

At Final stretch of the novel “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Túlio (Daniel Dantas) must not escape a tragic end and will die after running away with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus). That’s because although it is fully recorded, the plot of nine produced several different endings. The death of Rebeca’s husband (Andréa Beltrão) occurs after he once again robs her father-in-law, Santiago (José de Abreu), and fears being discovered.

The information was provided by TV columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”, this Tuesday (14). At this point, the businessman who escaped dying after a heart attack will have been furious for not being Santiago’s chosen one to replace him at Redentor. “I can’t wait to get out, but… After the party is over, someone needs to clean up the mess, right?”, asks the jerk, who has been blackmailing Christian (Cauã Reymond).

Afterwards, the lovers will throw away documents and cell phones before boarding a helicopter. What actually happens to Túlio is still a mystery, but his wife will appear in another scene, chapters later, revealing her husband’s death to Ilana (Mariana Lima). It is also not known whether Ruth will die with her lover.

Novel ‘A Place in the Sun’: Joy dies tragically

Who also must have a tragic end in the plot of Licia Manzo is the graffiti artist Joy (Lara Tremouroux). First, Ravi’s girlfriend (Juan Paiva) learns from her husband that Christian has usurped the place of her brother, Renato (Cauã Reymond) and decides to blackmail the faker.

With the money in hand, Joy decides to use her earnings to make new graffiti and ends up failing. Because when she tries to dirty the city, the girl decides to use a rope to tie herself and make the scribbles. But the rope comes loose and leaves Francisco’s mother hanging. “Dude, Joy! Take my arm,” asks one of her friends just before she collapses and dies.

Novel ‘A Place in the Sun’: Ravi mourns Joy’s death

The story then jumps to the wake, showing the widower’s distress with the death of his son’s mother. “How did that happen, Chris? Joy could have her stuff, but it didn’t hurt anyone. Besides, I don’t want my son to suffer from this hole in his chest. He doesn’t have anyone in the world now.” shoots Christian’s former best friend.

“How come there’s no one, Ravi? Your son now has you. And, more than ever, your challenge is to grow up as a father, to create sense, so that you can support your boy”, retorts the poor twin, who took over of Renato after the businessman was murdered by drug dealers.