Eneva (ENEV3) signs an agreement to incorporate Focus Energia (POWE3); stocks soar

(Bloomberg)

Eneva (ENEV3) and Focus Energia (POWE3) announced on Wednesday (15) that they had entered into a business combination agreement, through which they established the merger of Focus by Eneva and the private subscription, by Eneva, of non-debentures. Convertibles issued by Focus.

As a result, shares rose sharply: at 10:17 am (Eastern time), ENEV3 assets rose 4.79%, to R$ 15.10, while assets POWE3 advanced even more, 11.44%, to R$ 11. 45, later entering the auction.

The operation will take place through the corporate merger of Focus by a wholly owned subsidiary of Eneva (Holding), with the extinction of Focus, which will be succeeded by the Holding, and attribution of 1 new common share and 1 new preference share mandatorily redeemable from the Holding to each 1 common share issued by Focus and held by Focus shareholders.

Focus shareholders (which will be Holding shareholders) will receive 0.189616054 new shares of Eneva for each common share of the Holding held by them, totaling 17,000,000 new common shares issued by Eneva.

The Holding’s preferred shares will guarantee receipt in cash, on the closing date, in the total amount of BRL 715 million, to be updated daily by the variation of 100% of the DI rate between the date of execution of the agreement and the immediately business day prior to the closing date.

As a result of the Operation, the holding and Focus will be extinguished, with the consequent migration of the share base from Focus to Eneva.

The closing of the merger will be subject, among other conditions, to the approval of the companies’ general shareholders’ meetings.

The operation is expected to be implemented by April 14, 2022, extendable for 3 months.

right of withdrawal

If the merger is approved by the companies’ general meetings, any dissenting shareholders of Focus will have the right to withdraw, upon reimbursement of the value of their shares. The refund amount will be R$4.70 per share.

Focus shareholders may exercise their withdrawal rights in relation to the Focus shares they hold, without interruption, between the present date and the consummation date of the merger.

Dissenting shareholders of Eneva will not be entitled to exercise their withdrawal rights.

Focus Debentures

As part of the Transaction, Focus and Eneva signed, on Wednesday, the indenture of the 1st issue of non-convertible debentures into Focus shares, with real guarantee, in the total amount of up to R$ 1.5 billion.

Eneva subscribed today (15) debentures in the amount of BRL 820 million, to be paid in upon compliance with certain conditions precedent, as well as undertook to subscribe and pay in the balance of debentures, in the amount of up to BRL 680 million, as per the schedule provided for in the deed.

The proceeds from the debentures will be used exclusively to pay certain construction costs for the Futura Project. The bonds will mature in 12 months from the date of the first payment and pay according to the accumulated variation of 100% of the average daily rates of the DI – Interbank Deposit of one day, plus a surcharge corresponding to 8% per year.

Analysis

Bradesco BBI emphasizes that the operation makes sense to Eneva as it has been trying for some time to enter the renewable generation segment. In terms of synergies with ENEVA’s existing assets, there could be an angle on the electricity / gas trading front, but mainly the bank thinks that this move opens a new growth path in renewable generation, which should be among the main sources of supply of electricity in the future.

In terms of valuation, the bank says it cannot accurately assess, as it does not cover Focus Energia, but the initial view is that Focus is a problematic asset and that, through its acquisition, Eneva is buying projects that have Solid PPAs, plus a pipeline of other potential projects to continue growing in renewable energy.

The bank maintains a neutral recommendation for Eneva and a target price of R$16.00.

