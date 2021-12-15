ES confirms the flu epidemic and asks the population to avoid looking for PAs and UPAs

Photo: Alessandra Ximenes / TV Vitória





The State Department of Health (Sesa) admits that the Holy Spirit Today, there is an extension of the flu epidemic, caused by the Influenza virus, which has been affecting the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in recent days.

In several cities in Espírito Santo, it is possible to notice a significant increase in people seeking health services, complaining of flu-like symptoms, such as cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, among others.

In Greater Vitória, there are records of overcrowding in health units like that of Alto Lage, in Cariacica; Gloria, in Vila Velha; Praia do Sua, in Vitória; Carapina, in the Serra; and Arlindo Vilaschi, in Viana.

The state secretary of Health, Nésio Fernandes, confirmed that there has, in fact, been an increase in the occurrence of flu-like illnesses in Espírito Santo in recent days, but that this growing demand has not resulted, so far, in a greater number of hospitalizations. and deaths.

In a statement addressed to health professionals, Sesa reported that, in the last two weeks, the search for Emergency Care Units exceeded the estimated amount for the time, in Espírito Santo.

In addition, an increase in positive tests for the presence of the Influenza virus was found. In October, according to the Health Department, the positivity rate for this type of exam was 0.04%. In December, until Monday (13), this rate jumped to 7.3% across the state.

According to the secretary, the vast majority of patients infected with the flu virus have mild symptoms of the disease and, therefore, the recommendation is that these people avoid seeking urgent and emergency services, such as UPAs and PAs.

“Patient profiles are mild, outpatient, and should be evaluated by primary care. Therefore, look for family health units in your neighborhood, in your community, so that they can also notify you of the possibility of suspected covid- 19, so that they do an antigen test, or RT-PCR vest, and be properly notified”.

Flu vaccine can be given together with covid-19

Nésio Fernandes also highlighted the need for the population to seek immunization against the Influenza virus as well, in addition to completing their vaccination schedule against covid-19.

“The main strategy to fight Influenza, like covid-19, is vaccination. We are inviting the population to seek flu vaccination, while you also update your scheme against covid-19. Both vaccines can be applied at the same time,” he stressed.

According to Sesa, currently, the flu vaccine coverage in Espírito Santo is 78.6%, and the goal established by the Ministry of Health is that it should be at least 90%.

Therefore, the State agreed with the municipalities to offer the Influenza vaccine to all citizens over six months of age who seek vaccination services.

“The State agreed with the municipalities to apply, in the next 15 days, half a million doses of vaccine against Influenza, with a goal of 50 vaccines/day for each vaccination post”, informed the secretary.

According to Sesa, for municipalities that carry out actions against covid-19 in shopping centers, squares, mobile units or stores, there is also an offer of vaccine against the concomitant flu.

Another action that the municipalities have taken is the active search within their own territory for people from priority groups (children aged six months to under six years old; pregnant women; postpartum women; elderly and health workers) who have not yet been immunized against Influenza.

“The same measures that protect against covid-19 also protect against Influenza. So it is essential to preserve the correct use of masks, get vaccinated against Influenza and complete the covid-19 regimen, so that we can reduce the risk that these two main causes of flu-like illnesses reduce in the state of Espírito Santo”, concluded Nésio Fernandes.

Municipalities confirm increased demand for health facilities

The city halls of Vitória, Cariacica, Serra and Vila Velha also confirm that there was an increase in the demand of patients who sought the health units of the municipalities, reporting that they had flu-like symptoms.

In Vila Velha, the city hall highlighted that about 50% of the consultations are related to respiratory syndrome.

The Health Department of Vitória reported that it also registered an increase in the number of people with respiratory symptoms in the capital since last weekend, in basic health units and in emergency care.

According to the Health Secretary, Thais Cohen, in the PA of Praia do Suá there was a 71% increase in complaints related to respiratory symptoms. In the São Pedro PA, this increase was 41%.

“We have an Influenza vaccination coverage of 80.4% of the priority groups. With the circulation of the Influenza virus in Rio de Janeiro, we need to be alert, and those who have not yet been vaccinated against the flu should look for the health unit closest to their residence and get immunized. The vaccine is important because of its protective factor against the most serious forms of flu,” he said.

Private units also record an increase in flu patients

Private health services have also registered an increase in the demand for patients with flu-like symptoms. An example is Unimed Vitória’s Emergency Room, on Avenida Leitão da Silva, which was packed this Tuesday morning (14). The report of Victory Sheet saw patients at the site who had flu-like symptoms, and most were young people.

Unimed Vitória informed, through a note, that it has been observing an increase in the demand for people with flu-like symptoms in the Emergency Room and that because of that, it has already provided for an increase in the number of doctors to expedite care. See the full note:

“Unimed Vitória informs that it has observed an increase in the demand for people with flu-like symptoms in its Emergency Room. The unit has already increased the number of doctors to speed up care and has placed an assistance team dedicated to serious cases that may arise. All measures are being taken so that the impacts of this demand are reduced. It is worth reinforcing that the population must continue to respect safety and health protocols, such as the use of masks and 70% alcohol, to contain the worsening of respiratory syndromes.”

