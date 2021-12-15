ES registers flu outbreak and experts warn to boost vaccination

Emergency Care at Vitória Apart Hospital, in Serra. Credit: Carina Leal Boechat

Espírito Santo registers an increase in the number of cases of influenza, which has left the health units of the municipalities, and even private hospitals, full of patients. There was also an increase in the number of respiratory virus tests carried out by the Central Laboratory (Lacen).

For infectologists, the state is already experiencing an outbreak of flu, which happens when there are more cases than registered so far.

The Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, explained that we are being hit by an extension of the influenza epidemic, which began in Rio de Janeiro and then in São Paulo. “We are following the growth of the two states, which has not impacted hospitalizations and deaths, but it is necessary for the population to seek vaccination against influenza available in the municipalities”, he highlighted.

“In October, for example, the rate of positive exams was 0.04%, and in December, until the 13th, there was a growing positivity rate of 7.3% throughout the state”, reported a statement from Sesa .

In Vitória, the increase in patients with flu symptoms has occurred since last weekend, both in basic health units and in emergency care. According to the Health Department of the Capital, since Saturday (11) there was a 71% increase in complaints related to respiratory symptoms in the Praia do Suá PA, and 41% in the São Pedro PA.

In Serra, the Health Department reports that, in recent days, the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) received 60% more patients with flu-like symptoms.

“Patients are arriving with flu-like symptoms, but stable. They are attended to, medicated and released. In adults, the most chronic cases are still not related to influenza. Now, as for the children, they have had the most acute flu-like illness, which demands greater attention”, informed, in a statement, the Serra City Hall.

In Cariacica, just in the Emergency Room of the Alto Lage Clover, 900 calls were made this Tuesday (14). The Health Department (Semus) of the city informs that it is optimizing care in Basic Health Units (UBS) and in emergency care, with offers of more consultations, in order to reduce waiting time.

With health units and emergency services full, Sesa guides municipalities to separate receptions for patients with respiratory syndrome and other people seeking treatment, as well as intensifying the offer of both Influenza and Covid-19 vaccinations for groups of more risk and health professionals.

Vitória Apart Hospital, in Serra. Credit: Carina Leal Boechat

PRIVATE HOSPITALS

The situation is no different in some private hospitals. At the Emergency Room at Vitória Apart Hospital, in Serra, Carina Leal Boechat recorded the crowded reception of patients seeking treatment.

“An overcrowded reception, with patients with flu symptoms mixed with the elderly and children, with customers sitting on the floor,” he explained.

By note, Vitória Apart Hospital clarifies that in the last 72 hours it registered an increase beyond the normal in the demand for care in its units, doubling the volume of people in its Emergency Room and advanced units. See the full note at the end of the article.

FLU VACCINATION

According to Nésio Fernandes, it was agreed with the 78 municipalities in Espírito Santo to apply half a million doses against influenza in the next 15 days, with a goal of 50 vaccines/day for each post.

In the state, vaccination coverage in the group at greatest risk for influenza, the elderly, is below the recommended level, with only 75% of the elderly being vaccinated, when the target is 90%. “Which can generate an increase in the number of severe cases of the disease, including hospitalizations and deaths. There is still no record of increased hospitalization due to the disease”, highlights Sesa, in a statement.

In Vitória, influenza vaccine coverage for priority groups is 80.4%. But the Health Secretary of Vitória, Thais Cohen, warns of the importance of vaccination. “We need to be alert, and those who have not yet been vaccinated against the flu should look for the health unit closest to their residence and get immunized. The vaccine is important because of its protective factor against the most serious forms of flu,” said the secretary.

Semus de Cariacica also informs that vaccination against influenza (flu) is being carried out without an appointment for the entire population above six months of age.

Flu vaccinations. Credit: Pixabay

SPECIALISTS ALERT TO CAREFUL WITH CONTAMINATION

The infectious disease specialist Lauro Ferreira Pinto confirms that emergency care in Greater Vitória has registered a greater number of patients seeking assistance due to flu-like symptoms.

Outbreaks, he says, come at an unusual time. They are more frequent in the autumn-winter period, but the infectious disease specialist remembers that Espírito Santo has already had similar cases during Carnival. So, while it’s not common, it’s not impossible for now.

Asked whether the current state of affairs can be defined as an outbreak, Lauro Ferreira Pinto confirms the condition, explaining that this is the name when there is a greater volume of cases than is commonly registered.

Lauro Ferreira Pinto, infectious diseases specialist. Credit: Reproduction | Gazette TV

For him, some factors can justify the outbreaks and one of them is what specialists have called “immune debt”, that is, the isolation measures against Covid-19 also served to prevent the circulation of other viruses, such as the flu. Now, with greater flexibility in health protocols, infectious agents find space to circulate.

“The other viruses were not circulating or circulating little for nearly two years. So, as people take to the streets and reduce protection, this bill is inexorable”, he says.

Adding to this context, the virus causing the outbreaks is H3N2 – this strain has not yet been isolated in Espírito Santo, but is confirmed in Rio and São Paulo – for which the population was not vaccinated in this year’s campaign . Influenza vaccines are produced annually to protect against infectious agents that were in the greatest circulation the year before. Thus, the 2022 immunizer should stimulate protection against H3N2.

“What happened then was the introduction of a virus in the population that was not protected from it, in an unexpected period. The risk in Espírito Santo is similar to Rio and São Paulo. Since we do not have protection against it at the moment”, highlights infectologist Rúbia Miossi.

Both Rúbia and Lauro Ferreira Pinto emphasize that the protective measures against Covid-19 are also valid to avoid the flu, such as the use of a mask and frequent hand hygiene.

The infectologist adds that the flu has a greater surface transmission characteristic and, for this reason, hand cleaning is essential. Another aspect highlighted is that there is practically no record of asymptomatic people transmitting the flu virus, thus, the use of a mask by those who present symptoms is an effective barrier.

Although the 2021 flu vaccine does not protect against the H3N2 strain that is now in circulation, Rúbia Miossi warns about the importance of immunization.

“Vaccinating those who have not yet been vaccinated helps to reduce the chance of serious disease caused by the viruses that are in the vaccine”, says the infectious disease specialist, even warning of the risk of increasing demand for hospital admissions and competition for beds.

OTHER SIDE

Check out the full note of Vitória Apart Hospital:

“Vitoria Apart Hospital clarifies that in the last 72 hours it registered an increase far beyond the normal in the demand for care in its units, doubling the volume of people in its Emergency Room and advanced units. See the full note at the end of the article. alert from the State Government, through LACEN, about the increase in the identification of the Influenza A virus among the samples collected in December, which reached an amount six times higher than that found in November, possibly being much of this demand caused by this This scenario is being registered throughout the country. To meet this growing and unexpected demand, Vitória Apart Hospital is expanding its service capacity by hiring clinical and pediatric physicians to work in the Emergency Care units in Greater Vitória and in the Emergency Room of Serra, in order to speed up the evaluation of cases. It is noteworthy that patients with mild symptoms should seek treatment r outpatient care and Telemedicine network, with Virtual PS, and only go to the emergency room in cases of warning signs such as tiredness, shortness of breath or persistent fever.”