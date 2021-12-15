Europe’s biggest economy is on the brink of recession

Germany is on the brink of recession this winter (in the Northern Hemisphere) as supply snags and a wave of new coronavirus cases hurt the economy.

Europe’s biggest economy will shrink by 0.5% in the fourth quarter of this year, compared to the third, and will stagnate in the first three months of 2022, according to projections published Tuesday (14) by the Ifo Economic Research Institute.

An economy is in recession when it contracts for two consecutive quarters.

“Supply stoppages and the fourth wave of coronavirus are visibly slowing the German economy,” Ifo head of forecast Timo Wollmershäuser said in a statement.

“The strong post-pandemic recovery that was originally expected in 2022 has yet to materialize.”

Growth is expected to pick up next summer as a wave of coronavirus cases slows and supply bottlenecks ease, but the slow start of the year will cost the country. Ifo reduced its growth forecast for 2022 by 1.4 percentage points to 3.7%.

The Institute expects inflation to rise by 3.1% this year and 3.3% in 2022, rates that far exceed the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target of 2%. Consumer prices are not expected to return to normal until 2023.

The grim prospect comes as countries around the world brace for a potential wave of coronavirus cases caused by the Ômicron variant, which could add pressure to stretched global supply chains and force central banks to rethink plans to withdraw support for the economy.

Last week, Germany recorded the highest number of daily deaths caused by Covid-19 since February as it struggled to control the fourth wave of the pandemic. Earlier this month, the country banned unvaccinated people from accessing all but the most essential establishments, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, as part of new restrictions.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Tuesday (14) that an increase in the number of cases would slow the recovery of global demand for oil. The group lowered its oil demand forecast by about 100,000 barrels a day for 2021 and 2022, saying air travel and jet fuel would be the most affected.

The price of Brent oil, the global benchmark, has fallen by about $10 a barrel since early November, to less than $75. Still, the IEA said the blow to the economy would be less severe than previous waves of the virus.

“The new containment measures put in place to stem the spread of the virus are likely to have a more modest impact on the economy compared to Covid’s previous waves, mainly due to widespread vaccination campaigns,” the agency said in its December monthly report. .

*(Translated text. Click here to read the original, in English)