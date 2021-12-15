Ex-BBB says he joined OnlyFans after marriage broke up

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Known for her participation in the ninth edition of Big Brother Brasil (Globo), Francine Piaia, 38, from Rio Grande do Sul, decided to join OnlyFans after her marriage ended. The site is paid and known primarily for adult content.

“I decided to go in after thinking a lot,” he told Clube da Vip magazine. “As I had already posed nude, I didn’t see much of a problem. I was reluctant with the idea at first, I never considered myself a sex symbol, but now I’m loving it.”

The ex-BBB also stated that her profile on the platform made her self-esteem rise. “It’s great to feel wanted,” she said. “I’m finding myself beautiful and attractive like I’ve never felt before. I got free!”

On the platform, she often publishes spicy photos with equally “calientes” captions. “Good week my loves… Do you remember how many inches I have of tail? Oops! I mean… Hips?”, he wrote recently.

She also advises that her followers can take screenshots and download videos of the material she publishes on the page, but reminds them not to be distributed to third parties. “We are closely monitoring and investigating Telegram and Whatsapp groups of people who have been trading the content posted here,” he says. “Our measures against these people will be extreme.”