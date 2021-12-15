Ex-Convict of Malcolm X Murder Sues New York State

One of the two men who were acquitted in the murder of historic American civil rights leader Malcolm X and who spent decades in prison on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against New York State demanding $20 million in damages.

Muhammad A. Aziz was acquitted last month by an American judge who acknowledged he had been the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

“Those responsible who deprived me of my freedom and who deprived my family of a husband, a father and a grandfather should be held accountable,” said Aziz, 83, in the statement in which he announced the lawsuit.

The ex-convict’s lawyers also notified New York City that they plan to sue her and seek $40 million in damages from her client unless they reach a settlement within 90 days.

Defenders have announced that they will also file similar lawsuits on behalf of the family of Khalil Islam, the second man wrongfully convicted of the murder of Malcolm X, who died in 2009.

For more than 50 years, the official record stated that three members of the black nationalist group Nation of Islam, which Malcolm X had resigned shortly before his death, shot the historic leader as he spoke at a hall in Harlem, New York.

Aziz, Islam and a third individual, Mujahid Abdul Halim, were convicted in 1966, although many authorized voices have long questioned their guilt.

Halim, who is now 80 years old and released from prison in 2010, confessed to the murder but always claimed the other two were innocent.

In 2020, the case was reopened after the release of the Netflix documentary series “Who Killed Malcolm X?”.

A 22-month investigation carried out jointly by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the two men’s attorneys determined that prosecutors, the FBI and the New York Police Department withheld evidence that likely led to their acquittal.

Aziz was sentenced to life in prison in 1966, but was released in 1985. Also sentenced to life in prison, Islam was released in 1987. New York Judge Ellen Biben authorized the dismissal of both Aziz and Islam’s sentences on November 18.

Born Malcolm Little in 1925, Malcolm X has become one of the most influential civil rights leaders in the United States, alongside Martin Luther King Jr.