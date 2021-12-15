Exclusive! Galiotte gets a standing ovation in a farewell speech

It was this Tuesday (14), the last day of Maurício Galiotte as a resident of Palmeiras. At the last board meeting, the president made a final speech highlighting Palestinian achievements in his term, followed by photos that marked his time at the club.

Alongside the three Libertadores trophies, the former president from Palmeira made his speech where he thanked all those present:

– I wanted to say goodbye thanking you all. To all directors, all directors, chairman of the board Seraphim Del Grande, chairman of COF (Guidance and Supervisory Board) Tommaso Mancini and my vice presidents who were always together at all times. – he declared.

Galiotte also highlighted the goals of his administration, as well as the club’s restructuring since Paulo Nobre:

– Our work had this objective, to be able to deliver a better, stronger, more structured Palmeiras that we are very proud of. Palmeiras has undergone an important restructuring since 2013 and today we are ending a fully completed cycle – said the president.

His speech was interrupted by a round of applause, where everyone in the council room rose to a standing ovation.

In his two terms, Maurício Galiotte won the Brazilian Championship 2018, Paulistão 2020, Copa do Brasil 2020 and Libertadores 2020 and 2021. The president will leave his post on Wednesday, December 15, so that Leila Pereira can assume the position.

+ Reinforcement arrived! Midfielder is in Brazil to take exams and sign with Palmeiras

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram