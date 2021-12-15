EXCLUSIVE: Olist is the newest Brazilian unicorn | startups

Olist is the newest Brazilian unicorn. The startup that helps retailers sell on marketplaces such as Mercado Livre and Amazon has just raised US$ 186 million (the equivalent of R$ 1 billion), according to Pipeline.

The deal founded by Tiago Dalvi was valued at more than $1 billion in a round led by Wellington Management. Softbank and Goldman Sachs were already shareholders and accompanied the round, which also included contributions from Brazilian companies Corton Capital and Globo Ventures.

The company already had funds such as Valor Capital and Redpoint events in its cap table. When it started to sound out investors, a few months ago, Olist was aiming to raise $125 million, but demand from the funds exceeded $300 million, which expanded the round to $186 million.

“As an exponentially growing company, we have never stopped considering the possibility of new rounds,” said Tiago Dalvi, in a recent interview with Pipeline.

The attraction of investors to Olist is explained by the market in which it operates, of course, but also by its faster growth than even the startup imagined. When announcing the first tranche of the D series, at the end of last year, the startup expected to increase revenue by 2.5 times, but sales have more than tripled.

The startup should close this year with sales of around R$250 million, a leap from the nearly R$80 million last year. Last week, Olist won the Endeavor award in the growth category — the startup was one of the highlights in Endeavor’s portfolio.

Olist became known to investors with the Olist Store, a vertical that connects retailers to marketplaces, helps sellers appear in a better position in searches and optimizes inventory management. The startup also has a tool (Olist Shops) that allows retailers to set up their own virtual store in a few minutes.

Founded in 2015, Olist has been building an ecosystem for retailers, a task made even more crucial by the pandemic. In October, it acquired startups Tiny, which developed a management software strong in e-commerce, and Vnda, a platform that connects physical to digital retail, with integration with payment methods, logistics and management software.