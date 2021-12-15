Explore near-Earth asteroids and comets with this NASA tool

Want to discover near-Earth asteroids and comets? Meet “Eyes on Asteroids,” a new three-dimensional visualization tool created by NASA that lets you explore known objects in Earth’s orbital neighborhood — and all with just a few clicks. The features are interactive and can be accessed via smartphones, computers and tablets, without the need to download any.

The application is updated twice a day and displays the orbit of each of the near-Earth objects (“NEO”) already identified. So far, this number has reached 28,000 of them and is growing daily, as NASA astronomers continue to monitor these objects to identify those that could pose possible future impact threats.

Some things you can do in our new Eyes on Asteroids tool: 🪨 Find the current positions of 1000s of asteroids

🪨 Travel forward & back in time to see where they go

When accessing the tool, you will see a series of buttons. In the middle of the screen, at the bottom, there is one that can be swiped forward or backward in time, allowing you to observe the different orbital movements of objects. As the application is constantly updated, new objects are added to it as soon as they are discovered and their orbits are calculated.

Inside Eyes on Asteroids

Jason Craig, Technical Producer and Developer at Eyes on Asteroids, says the team wanted the application to be as user-friendly as possible, without leaving aside the stories about the exploration of asteroids and comets. “Each NEO can be found in the app, in addition to most ships that visited these objects,” he explained.

One of the features allows you to explore the missions launched to NEOs. To do this, simply access the “Events” tab, which shows animated models of the ships and the objects they are traveling to. For example, you can check out the trajectory of the Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART), a mission launched towards the Didymos binary asteroid system. Also, there are a lot of details about the objects and about the importance of tracking them.

Interface from Eyes on Asteroides, a tool that uses data to bring up visualizations of the orbits of comets and asteroids (Image: Screenshot/NASA)

This information can be accessed from the “Learn” button, which provides explanations about nearby passages of asteroids across the Earth, also allowing you to follow some of them on future visits close to our planet. “We made a point of including this feature, because asteroid approaches tend to generate a lot of interest,” says Craig. “The headlines often bring these approximations as ‘dangerously close,’ but users will see with Eyes how most of these encounters are really far away,” he said.

