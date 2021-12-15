Extra ends unit activities at Campolim in Sorocaba this Wednesday | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

As disclosed, the statement was an understanding of business between GPA and Assaí, which still has steps to be completed, and the list of stores involved in the operation is yet to be disclosed.

According to a communication from the network, the agreement consists of the sale of 71 commercial points where Extra Hiper units operate. The remaining 32 hypermarkets will be converted into other group formats, such as Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar, or closed.

With regard to employees, the network informed that the main focus is being internally reused in the other business units involved in the transaction, which includes prioritizing the hiring of Extra Hiper employees in the new Assaí units.

“It is noteworthy that, regardless of the brand that will be installed in the more than 100 Extra Hiper units that will end their activities by the end of the year, whether Assaí, Pão de Açúcar or Mercado Extra, the generation of jobs is expected.”

