Extra unit in Campolim closes this Wednesday (15)

The Extra unit located in the Campolim neighborhood, in Sorocaba, ends its activities this Wednesday (15th). The information was disseminated through posters placed at the entrance, at the establishment’s gate and also inside the store. Last Sunday (12), the place was practically empty, with no stock of products. Although the announcement of the closing was made in October by Grupo Pão de Açúcar’s advisors, many employees report uncertainties about the future in relation to the hiring.

During informal conversations with some of them, the workers said that the team had around 100 professionals and that they had all been fired by the company. Also according to the employees, they were not informed about the implementation of an Assaí unit at the site and also do not know if they will be hired. Another employee at the establishment informed that she will have a job interview at Assaí and that some colleagues would already be working in other units of the group.

The report of Cruzeiro do Sul Newspaper contacted Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA), responsible for the operation of Extra throughout the country, to confirm the information. In a statement, the group highlighted that the main focus for employees is internal reuse in the other business units involved in the transaction, which includes prioritizing the hiring of Extra Hiper employees in the new Assaí units. “GPA is conducting a mapping process for 100% of the employees at these units to understand individual interest and, in this way, direct efforts so that the transition is made in a humane manner”, said the company.

In the statement, the group also informs that regardless of the brand that will be installed in the Extra units, job creation is expected. “Furthermore, given the profile of the operation, an Assaí store generates up to twice as many jobs as an Extra Hiper – therefore, the conversion movement will also generate new jobs in the cities covered”, says GPA.

The Extra unit located in Jardim Santa Rosália, in Sorocaba, should be closed by December 31st.

release

In October, the Extra hypermarket announced the closing of more than 100 stores across the country by the end of this year. The statement was a business understanding between two companies: GPA and Assaí Atacadista. Thus, 71 Extra commercial points will be sold and the other 32 will be closed or converted into other formats of the group, such as Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar.

The company’s press office informed that there are still steps to be completed, and the list of stores involved in the operation will be disclosed as soon as this information is made available to the market.