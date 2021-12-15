Family catches poisonous snake hidden in Christmas tree; watch video | Unusual World

iG montage / Photos: Reproduction/Gerrie Heyns Family caught snake after decorating Christmas tree

A British family was startled to find a poisonous snake coiled among the branches of the Christmas tree. Rob and Marcela Wild had just decorated the ornament with their children Edward and Sahara when they came across the animal.

The family lives in Cape Town, South Africa, and came face to face with one of the most dangerous snakes in the country, known for carrying a lethal poison: the boomslang.

“We were admiring our work when my wife Marcela pointed to our cats and said there might be a mouse in the tree since they were looking,” Rob told the newspaper mirror

. “I imagined that several things could be on the tree, but never a venomous snake.”

The moment they saw the snake, Rob contacted a snake rescue specialist. In the call, Gerrye Heyns thought the situation was a joke made by colleagues, until seeing the photos sent by the couple.

Ninety minutes later, Heyns arrived at the residence and the snake was still in the tree. The specialist rescued the animal and returned it to nature the next day. The action was filmed and published on the South African’s social media.

Although boomslang has a poison that acts quickly and causes victims to bleed to death, Heyns said it would only attack the family if it felt extremely threatened. “Finding a tree inside was a bonus, but unfortunately it was the family’s Christmas tree,” he said.