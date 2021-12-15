Fans rejects the choice of Fluminense’s coach in 2022: Abel Braga. Expected Renato Gaucho – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

In the end, the curriculum prevailed.

Mario Bittencourt did not want to take into account the wishes of the players. And he won’t keep Marcao as a coach. He sought the experience, the experience of 69 years of Abel Braga.

The coach, who was world champion with Internacional, will complete his fourth spell at Laranjeiras, will be tasked with the daring project of not only leaving Flamengo’s shadow, but also trying to form the Libertadores’ ‘surprise team’.

Even with debts exceeding R$700 million, the board decided to bet on the formation of an experienced but powerful team. Waiting for a return not only in titles but also at the box office. He was the public record holder, selling more than 49,000 tickets in the match against Chapecoense, which guaranteed the club in the Libertadores 2022.

With the arrival of Felipe Melo and more investments in important, experienced, and expensive athletes, such as Willian, from Palmeiras, and Ricardo Goulart, who resigned from Guangzhou, Bittencourt decided to bet on a coach used to important disputes.

He was Brazilian champion with Fluminense, in 2012.

And he has a great personal friend in Fred.

At 69, Abel has lived through intense moments in recent years.

After a controversial spell at Flamengo, with the conquest of two Cariocas who were despised, he saw Jorge Jesus take over the team and become unanimous in Gávea. He went to Cruzeiro, stayed only 14 games and was one of those responsible for the relegation of the club.

Afterwards, he stayed for three months and was released from Vasco. He took over at Internacional to cover the gap, until the arrival of Miguel Ángel Ramírez, hired from Independiente del Valle.

If, with him, the club from Rio Grande do Sul was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores, it gave a fantastic start and almost won the Brazilian Nationals. Lost to Flamengo by Jorge Jesus.

He went to Lugano, in 2021, to work in Switzerland. He stayed only five official matches and ended up being fired.

Abel Braga is far from his peak.

But it’s Mario Bittencourt’s personal bet.

The reaction of Fluminense fans, on social networks, was terrible.

There was huge rejection.

Many expected the hiring of Renato Gaúcho.

But Bittencourt will not go back.

The question is whether Marcão will accept to become an assistant again.

He did very decent work.

About to classify the team to Libertadores 2022…

