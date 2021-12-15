Farm 13: Eliminated, MC Gui explains ‘erection’ with Aline Mineiro: “I always did”

Eliminated, MC Gui and Aline Mineiro were confronted with the suspicious scene and were embarrassed by the situation

At dawn this Tuesday (14), at Decompression Cabin, the singer MC GUI and the actress Aline Mineiro were confronted with the controversial scene of an alleged erection of the pawn with his colleague in The Farm 13.

Eliminated, the two were placed against the wall by Lucas Selfie and even watched the video in question – which made them visibly embarrassed.

“There’s a VT that everyone wanted us to show, can you explain what happened here? These two scenes had a lot of impact during the after-party.“, said the presenter, also referring to a video in which she appears taking off the funkeiro’s clothes before entering the pool.

The ex-Panicat said that it was just a simple hug: “That’s when I hugged him, Dynho, hugged Tiago [o peão já tinha sido eliminado]“.

In turn, MC Gui said he had not seen any evil. “For me, that’s what she always did: throw everyone in the pool. I even wanted to take my clothes off so I wouldn’t jump from the microphone“he stated.

Remember: the singer’s bride, Bia Michelle, came to appear without the commitment alliance after the controversial scene went viral on social networks.

The singer Jojo Todynho sent a message to MC Gui on social media this Tuesday morning (14) after the ex-pawn sent a firm message as soon as he was eliminated from A Fazenda.

It’s just that the funkeiro found out that she broke the stick out here with Rogério da Silva Alves, her father. “I want to see talk up close, talk in front, in the face”, threatened he already eliminated from the competition.

Upon waking up, the funkeira discovered the “faced” of the boy and showed that she is secure in her position.

