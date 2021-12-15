Farm 13: Festa has a shack, thrown glasses, accusation of aggression, death threat and expulsion of Liziane Gutierrez; come see everything!

Shooting, hitting and bullshit! The last party of the 13th edition of “A Fazenda” was the stage for such a shack, starring Liziane Gutierrez! According to columnist Gabriel Perline, from the iG portal, the model caused behind the scenes of today’s program (15), threw a drink in Erasmo Viana’s face and another one at Victor Pecoraro, in addition to allegedly slapping Lary Bottino. Jeez! The situation would have escalated in such a way, that the production intervened and the ex-person was expelled from the headquarters.

The broadcast of the party on Playplus, streaming from RecordTV, was postponed for a while to avoid showing the bullshit backstage. Upset, Lizi even warned funk artist Tati Quebra Barraco that she would pick a fight with her rivals, but was warned to avoid this type of confrontation. The advice, however, to no avail.

According to iG, it all started with Liziane’s provocations to Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos, as the ex-peoa revealed, screaming, that both were single, due to the closeness they had in the confinement. Eliminated at dawn, the two then lost their minds. The model’s next targets were Erasmus and Victor. At the party, she rushed at them and threw drinking glasses at each one, leaving them both completely in shock, wet and irritated by the situation.

Lizi eventually went to Gui Araújo with the intention of attacking him, but it was at this point that Lary Bottino intervened and was reportedly hit with punches and slaps by the ex-peoa. My God! The bullshit happened, inflamed by Gutierrez’s enmities with the cast members of the rural reality show, which were not few. After the shack, the production took control of the situation, expelled the model from the event and took her back to the hotel. Liziane didn’t even appear for the Playplus cameras. The audience following the broadcast couldn’t see it, but they learned parts of the bullshit from comments from other participants.

Pedestrians comment on what happened

Of course, after so much fuss, the ex-pawns couldn’t help but gossip about the matter. At the party, MC Gui approached Rico Melquiades and, disgusted, reported what Liziane had done. “She assaulted Lary [Bottino]. Came in throwing drinks at Bill [Araújo] and in Erasmus [Viana], pushed Lary”, fired the funkeiro.

MC Gui telling Rico that Liziane caused and was expelled from the party #The farm pic.twitter.com/bGgcLqPjiF — Will Fain (@vaidesmaar) December 15, 2021

The Alagoas did not disguise his shock upon hearing about the incident. “She hit Lary, Lary fell, didn’t you see?”, asked Valentina Francavilla. Victim of Lizi’s attack, Erasmus confirmed the bullshit. “She came in cursing”, revealed it. “Valentina went to give her a hug, she said: ‘Sai, you’re fake’. She assaulted Lary”, added MC Gui.

Finalist Solange Gomes was incredulous and wanted to know more about what happened. “It was bullshit, bro, it stopped the whole party. She attacked Lary, gave a push”, replied the funkeiro. “She caused it, you have no idea how low it was. She already came in cursing me and cursing Gui Araújo”, continued Erasmus.

Solange asks if Liziane really did this. MC Gui confirms and Dayane reveals that the pawns were about to leave. Erasmo: “She came in cursing me and Gui Araujo.”

Solange: “It seems premeditated. I’m not buying it!” pic.twitter.com/1wKg926cb3 — 𝓔𝓾 ✍️ (@Me_simplement) December 15, 2021

Later, in a chat with Viana, countryman Tiago Piquilo hinted that Liziane was the one who told Dynho and Sthefane about the end of their respective relationships. “I knew from her, I knew in here”, said the countryman, without naming names.

Erasmo telling Tiago that Dynho and Sthé found out about the divorce at the party. Liziane who spoke. “I knew from her” #The farm @webtvbrasileira @Dantinhas pic.twitter.com/fhZMplqCFV — Vox (@ofcvox) December 15, 2021

lary bottino revolts

After the bullshit with Liziane, Lary accused the model of having assaulted her. In a chat with Gui Araújo and other pedestrians, the ex-MTV revealed that both exchanged barbs, threw drinks at each other and also claimed that she had fallen into a vase after being pushed by Gutierrez.

A video of the moment ended up circulating on Twitter and drawing the attention of netizens, as Bottino appears angry after Liziane’s expulsion and threatens to kill her former colleague in confinement. “I picked? Baby, if the production puts her back on, I’ll kill her. See if I don’t kill her, I cut it with scissors. mess with Guilherme [Araújo], I can use scissors”, shot. Geez! Just spy:

Liziane speaks out

Back at the hotel, Gutierrez gave his version of the story. In an interview with columnist Erlan Bastos, from ‘EM OFF’, the ex-peoa claimed that she did not attack Lary and that the ex-MTV meddled in her discussion with Erasmo, threw a drink in her hair and scratched her. “I’m f***! I didn’t hit her! Look what she did to my hair? In fact, she scratched my face. She threw drink at me. She is now there applauding, laughing. I didn’t do anything to her. She wants to show up”, shot. “She wanted to show up, wanted a little bit of fame in addition to stealing jewelry. How is my hair? There’s a scratch on my face! Then I got kicked out and she’s still there!”, she said, disgusted.

The model also pointed out that she doesn’t regret the bullshit with Viana. “I threw a drink at Erasmo because he is a person that if I had met him longer ago, it would have happened off camera. However, it was the first opportunity to meet him and I did what I would do independently of cameras”, declared.

At dawn today (15), on Twitter, Lizi returned to vent about the subject and lamented the repercussions of the confusion. “It’s 5:40 am and I need to sleep. My psyche is very shaken, I’m very shaken and fragile with all this. I already said: I didn’t attack anyone. I’m fed up with lies, unfortunately she wanted to get involved in a story that wasn’t hers and used it to promote herself,” he wrote.

It’s 5:40 am and I need to sleep. My psyche is very shaken, I’m very shaken and fragile with all this. I told you, I didn’t attack anyone. I’m fed up with lies, unfortunately she wanted to get involved in a story that wasn’t hers and used it to promote herself. #The farm — Liziane Gutierrez 💣 (@lizianetierrez) December 15, 2021

“When they can’t manipulate you, they’ll try to manipulate others into thinking badly of you. I know my truth and many there saw what happened for real. I’m fed up with so much hypocrisy! I hate injustice and I don’t deserve to go through it.” added.