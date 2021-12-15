Farm 13: Lary Bottino is accused of delivering a note to Bil, and speaks out, revealing what she gave him; watch

What a mess! Lary Bottino, as well as the other former “A Fazenda 13” pedestrians, returned to the headquarters in the early hours of Tuesday (14), to participate in a dynamic with the finalists. A moment that caught the attention of viewers, however, was when the former MTV put something in Bil Araújo’s pocket, which many believed was a note.

In the images, it is possible to see the movement of Lary, who soon after giving the object to his former colleague in confinement, hugged him and said something in his ear. Upon returning to the house, the ex-BBB took the gift from his pocket and went to the bathroom next. The internet did not let the whole scene go unnoticed, and began to point out that this could be a small piece of paper with external information.

PEOPLE TO LARY PUTTING PAPER IN THE BIL POCKET pic.twitter.com/Lm4IoB7CTE — Arle. (@Arlecommentah) December 14, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Another point of distrust was a phrase said by Bil. “Chico is big“He snapped, quoting his dog. On his social networks, Lary denied that he had passed any notes to his friend. “I like the creativity of the guys. Guys, I didn’t put any paper in Bil’s pocket, I put a gold talisman, to give him luck in the final. He’ll probably use it, and then you’ll see“, she said. The influencer recalled that the ex-BBB was celebrating his birthday on Monday.

On Twitter, she even questioned: “What information will I give the guy if he’s in the final?“. Gui Araújo, another former participant in the rural reality show, even made fun of the situation. “Should have put the ticket, bro. Lucky talisman? How lucky are you in this game? Look at the person who is looking to bring luck to Bil“he joked.

Lary denies passing a ticket to Bil pic.twitter.com/aYrc26bNsE — Only Media (@MediasSo) December 14, 2021