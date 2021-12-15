Fed decision, IBC-Br and what else you need to know to invest well this Wednesday

The last big event with a scheduled date and relevant to the world financial market takes place today. At 4 pm (GMT), the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, will reinforce that the ample offer of a cheap dollar will end faster than previously thought. A little later, at 4:30 pm, the institution’s president, Jerome Powell, will comment on the ad.

The expectation is that the institution moves in two specific directions:

Less money for the economy: Last month, the US central bank warned that it would reduce the volume of debt securities purchased from the financial market. US$ 120 billion were acquired in October, which increased to US$ 105 billion in November and US$ 90 billion in December. The consensus is that the pace of this reduction will double, from US$ 15 billion to US$ 30 billion monthly.

Higher interest in 2022: the last time it detailed the institution’s estimates for interest, in September, the Fed showed that half of the 18 members of the monetary policy committee advocated maintaining the rate between zero and 0.25% per annum until the end of 2022 The forecast is that, at least, most of them will start defending an increase in interest rates next year.

The market will react according to the intensity of these two measures. If the signs are of even smaller injections of money into the economy or a greater number of interest rate hikes in 2022, the trend is for the dollar to rise and share prices to fall in the United States and Brazil. If the decisions go in the opposite direction, the movements are reversed – the dollar falling and stock prices rising.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the almost exhaustive signs that monetary policy will be tightened tomorrow, the economic scenario in the United States makes it unlikely that the US central bank will take it easy tomorrow.

The country’s inflation ended the 12 months ending in November at 6.8%, the highest level since March 1982. For the sake of historical curiosity, as the context is not comparable, at that time, interest rates in the American economy were close to 15% per year.

Other highlights

Long before the Federal Reserve’s announcement, our Central Bank will release, at 9:00 am, the IBC-Br economic activity index. One more negative result is expected, given the weak performance of industry, retail and the services sector in October compared to September.

In the political sphere, the Chamber of Deputies advanced last night in approving the parts of the PEC dos Precatórios that have not yet been promulgated. They maintained in the proposal the deadline until 2026 for the validity of a limit for the payment of these debts – a change that was incorporated into the text in the Senate. The Chamber defended a longer term – until 2036.

Today, deputies will continue to vote, from 10 am, on the so-called highlights to the text – proposals that try to modify specific parts of the legislation. Yesterday, two of these highlights were rejected, and there are three more in line for consideration. If the remaining text of the PEC dos Precatório is enacted later this year, the government will have an additional space of approximately R$110 billion to spend next year without breaking the spending ceiling.